"I am not going to accept the narrative that this is the best the black community has to offer. Nobody thinks he should have died during this arrest but what I find despicable is that everyone is pretending this man lived a heroic lifestyle when he didn't."

"We are the only people that fight and scream and demand support and justice for the people in our community that are up to no good. We are being sold a lot of lies and at the detriment of the black and the white community and at the detriment to America as a whole."

"A police officer is 18 and a half times more likely to be killed by a black person than the other way around. Do some police officers do the wrong thing? Yes. They're always going to exist because they're human beings. And sometimes human beings suck...society is not perfectible. It is no excuse to paint society with a broad brush and it is certainly no excuse to accept a Democratic narrative."

In a viral video that has garnered 1.5 million views, conservative activist Candace Owens explains why she refuses to accept George Floyd as a martyr for the African-American community."Confession: #GeorgeFloyd is neither a martyr or a hero," Owens captioned her video on Twitter. "But I hope his family gets justice."In the 18-minute clip,Owens notes that Floyd was high on fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time of his death, according to the autopsy report, and goes on to cite his record which includes jail sentences in 1998, 2002, 2004, 2005, and 2007. His 2007 arrest, she continues, was for participating in an armed home invasion against a pregnant African-American woman, where Floyd held a gun to the pregnant mother's stomach.Owens challenges the idea of lifting Floyd up as a hero.Owens also questioned the narrative of police brutality.Rather than celebrate George Floyd as a role model, Owens cites some of her own African-American heroes, including Kobe Bryant, Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, and Shelby Steele.