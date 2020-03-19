© Jimi Celeste/Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images



She claims Epstein had made promises to always support her financially.Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend and long-time employee of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has filed a civil lawsuit against the late financier's estate seeking reimbursement of her legal fees and personal security costs. Maxwell, who has been accused in several lawsuits filed by Epstein's alleged victims of facilitating his abuse, claims Epstein had repeatedly made "clear and unambiguous" promises to always support her financially, according to a court filing in the United States Virgin Islands.The move was immediately condemned by a pair of attorneys representing Epstein's alleged victims."She wants money to hide. It's crazy. And she wants to take money that should be paid to victims," Brad Edwards, an attorney who represents more than 20 of Epstein's alleged victims, told ABC News. "She should answer questions -- to the victims, to law enforcement and to the public. Not just about whatever business relationship she may have had, but about the entirety of her relationship with Epstein."Kyle Waldner, an attorney representing Maxwell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Waldner is a U.S. Virgin Islands-based attorney for the firm Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.