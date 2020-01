© Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell — the British socialite who's long been accused of serving as Jeffrey Epstein's madam — is hiding in a series of safe houses and is being "protected because of the information she has on the world's most powerful people."Maxwell, 58, allegedly procured young women and groomed them to have sex with Epstein and his wealthy pals, but she has remained out of public view after the convicted sex offender's re-arrest last year and his death in jail in August. She has always denied any wrongdoing.The source added that Britain's disgraced Prince Andrew had begged Maxwell to come forward and give an interview to protect him after he was accused of having sex with one of Epstein's most vocal accusers , Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which he strongly denies . But Maxwell refused, forcing the prince to conduct his own disastrous interview . The source said: "Andrew pleaded with Ghislaine to publicly defend him. She carefully considered it, but decided no good would come of it (if she came forward). It isn't in her best interests." Lawyers for Maxwell didn't get back to us.