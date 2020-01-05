Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is being guarded round the clock by former US Navy SEALs amid concern that her life is in danger, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.A source says ex-special forces are shuttling the 58-year-old friend of Prince Andrew from one safe house to another across the American Midwest following 'credible death threats'.Epstein is said to have sexually abused dozens of teenage girls and Miss Maxwell, along with others, is alleged to have 'facilitated' his behaviour. She has denied any wrongdoing.While Miss Maxwell has never been accused by the authorities of criminal wrongdoing, Epstein's alleged victims have portrayed her as his 'madam' and 'fixer'.A source said: 'There has been so much rubbish written about Ghislaine. The reality is she receives multiple, credible death threats on a daily basis. The hate mail is sometimes 2ft high.Asked about reports last week that Miss Maxwell was being sheltered in Israel and supported by wealthy friends, the source said: 'I only wish. This is costing her a fortune. She moves constantly. The reports are just b*******.'Prince Andrew was forced to step back from public life following a disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with Epstein, who was found dead in his cell last year. During the interview, the Duke invoked his friendship with Miss Maxwell, the daughter of disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell, as the reason he came into Epstein's orbit.Last month, Virginia Roberts, who now uses her married name Giuffre, accused the Duke of knowing she been trafficked to the UK when they allegedly met when she was 17. She has previously claimed Andrew bought her alcohol in London's Tramp nightclub before they had sex at Miss Maxwell's home.The Duke has repeatedly denied the allegation, insisting he spent the evening at home after taking his eldest daughter Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey.'She believes her good name will be cleared - eventually. There is another side to the story and it will come out. For now, people assume she is guilty. She's living a nightmare and trusts no one.Miss Maxwell's lawyers declined to comment.