The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.They said a principal focus of the FBI's investigation is Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, and other "people who facilitated" Epstein's allegedly illegal behavior.Maxwell has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. Her lawyers Jeffrey Pagliuca and Ty Gee did not respond to a request for comment.The FBI also is following up on many leads received from women who contacted a hotline the agency set up at its New York field office in the wake of Epstein's arrest in July, the sources said.One of the sources said the probe remains at an early stage.A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to comment.A representative for the British royal family said that whether the agency interviewed Andrew was "a matter for the FBI."He had pleaded not guilty.Following Epstein's arrest, the FBI urged anyone who had been victimized by Epstein or had additional information to call the agency's hotline.U.S. Attorney General William Barr vowed to carry on the case against anyone who was complicit with the financier."Any co-conspirators should not rest easy," he said in August.The sources said they had received numerous tips from the hotline, which they are looking into.Maxwell has called Giuffre's allegations lies. Giuffre in response filed a defamation suit against Maxwell in 2015.Giuffre repeated the claims about the prince in a BBC interview that aired this month.Andrew, 59, also categorically denies the accusations and has said he has no recollection of meeting Giuffre, who was previously named Virginia Roberts.