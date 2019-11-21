He goes onto explain why he thinks 'fixer' Maxwell has been allowed to walk free by the FBI because she's sat on 'thousands of names and videos', which makes her 'untouchable'.

'The point of the cameras was to record powerful people and for blackmail. Ghislaine Maxwell has thousands of names and videos, she's threatening, if she gets pulled under, she'll spill. She's sending a clear sign that she's untouchable. She has all that information.'

Dozens of new photos and video give the most revealing look yet into Jeffrey Epstein's notorious 'baby making ranch' in the New Mexico desert, including his eight person party shower that is outfitted with dozens of bottles of oils, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.The dead financier used the 10,000-acre Zorro Ranch as a playground for his VIP guests, who he brought to the secluded estate a few times a year, entertaining his entourage of 30 with four-wheelers and rumored illicit activities.New photos show a staircase leading downstairs, as a former contractor claims the convicted pedophile built a 1,000 sq ft underground 'strip-club' for entertaining his VIP guests with teenage girls.Drone footage - the first to be taken since Epstein took his own life last August - shows the ranch in a desolate state with the gardens showing signs of disrepair and neglect.The new photos also show the random outhouses, satellites and farming equipment dotted around the vast estate's scrubland, while the levee surrounding the property is now dried up and full of litter.The library is full of grand antique furniture, including Gothic chandeliers and metallic leather chairs.An anonymous contractor, who worked at the ranch until 2006, revealed in an interview with Albuquerque radio station owner Eddy Aragon that it was just a normal working ranch, with only a few staff and little security - until Epstein and his friends arrived in town, usually twice a year.'It's a huge home, when you approach it, it looks like a resort hotel, way up on the hill, you can barely see it from the town down below, and there's a long loop road up there and he's got a small airport,' he says.'It's reasonably secure, some cameras, six or seven people [working there]. There was a ranch manager, a couple, who did the business operations. They were from New Zealand, husband and wife, [and] handled the management of the ranch. They were living at the front, not at the ranch. No one lived in the Epstein home apart Jeffrey and his entourage.When asked about the giant shower area in the master bedroom, the contractor responds: 'That was a party shower, everybody getting in. It's a big shower. It's amazing.'On security, he discloses: 'There were a lot of photographs being taken, they were all over [the ranch]. I noticed in the closets there were video distribution systems, which I initially assumed to be for entertainment, but now I'm not so sure.He also claims that the estate is called Zorro Ranch in honor of the cartoon masked vigilante, saying: 'The Zorro thing was a fetish thing for Zorro the character.'Aragon says he also interviewed another former contractor, who revealed that Epstein built an underground club. In one picture, a spiral staircase leads downstairs although there are no images of the actual 'club'.DailyMail.com can also reveal that Epstein's estate - Cypress Inc - is involved in litigation with the Albuquerque-based asphalt contractor company, Universal Constructors Inc for breach of contract, which has been going through the Santa Fe District Court since July.One victim Virginia Giuffre, now 35, filed a Florida lawsuit in 2009 against Epstein stating she was a sex slave for him from 1999 to 2002 and he'd made her a 'disgusting proposition'. She added: 'He offered me a mansion and money every month, a monthly allowance to bear one of his children.'In court documents, Giuffre also alleged that she had sex with Prince Andrew three times and was forced to have sex with former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson.These claims all date back to the early 2000s, which is also the same time that Prince Andrew started doing business in New Mexico with Richardson as part of his role as the UK's special trade envoy.In the same edition, the paper covered the Duke of York's trip to dedicate a $45 million telescope complex called the Magdalena Observatory before then visiting a mountaintop where he 'detonated a 500-pound ammonium nitrate-fuel oil car bomb', as part of the research for New Mexico Tech's bomb technology department.It was the start of a three-day tour, which included a visit to the Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Santa Fe Institute think tank before ending with visits to San Felipe Pueblo Elementary School and NASA Aeronautics Education Laboratory.