A woman who says accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein "forcefully raped" her when she was 15 years old filed a lawsuit Wednesday morning against Manhattan socialite and alleged Epstein "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell — along with three other unidentified individuals — claiming the group conspired to make her assault possible.Jennifer Araoz, now 32, alleges Maxwell and three other associates of Epstein, who died in a New York federal lockup Saturday morning from an apparent suicide, conspired to facilitate the rape , according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News.The latest lawsuit, which many analysts say may only be the first of many civil cases involving Epstein's estate and former acquaintances, accuses the disgraced financier of "forcefully" raping Araoz at his Manhattan townhome in 2002.Araoz's attorney, Dan Fraiser, is scheduled to appear on Fox News Channel's " The Story " Wednesday at 7 p.mIn an op-ed published in The New York Times on Wednesday, Araoz wrote that, despite Epstein's death, her "quest for justice is just getting started.""It took me years to tell the people close to me what had happened," she wrote. "I was so intimidated by his insistence that I never speak a word of my visits to anyone. And like many survivors, I struggled with anxiety and shame for what I had experienced. The power structure was stacked against me. His money, influence and connections to important people made me want to hide and stay silent. Those same powerful forces let him hide and evade justice."Araoz's lawsuit is one of the first to be filed under the Child Victims Act, a new New York state law that took effect at midnight Wednesday. The law allows child abuse victims to file civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers within a one-year "look back window" regardless of when the abuse took place. Araoz credits the new law for providing a "counterweight" to feeling "crushed by the power imbalance between Epstein, with his enablers, and me.A dual citizen of England and France, Maxwell was born on Christmas Day in 1961 to British media mogul Robert Maxwell, owner of the tabloid the Daily Mirror. Robert died under mysterious circumstances in 1991 after falling from the yacht he named after Ghislaine, his youngest of nine children, and, after his death, evidence surfaced suggesting the elder Maxwell may have been using the paper's employee pension fund to keep his empire afloat.Ghislaine relocated to New York, living off a $100,000-a-year trust fund and trying her hand at real estate. According to a profile of her in Britain's Sunday Times, Maxwell met Epstein shortly after the move to New York and, in him, found a man who "could replace the lifestyle she had" with her father. Epstein's wealth opened doors and, once inside, Maxwell possessed the power to cement crucial social connections.Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, has vowed to continue the investigation into Epstein , who, at the time of his death, was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center awaiting trial on allegations he operated an underage sex trafficking ring. And even though Epstein is now firmly outside the grip of the criminal justice system, his alleged "co-conspirators" have no such reprieve.Maxwell's potential liability has already been illuminated on the civil side of the legal spectrum., just hours before Epstein reportedly hanged himself with a bedsheet tied to his bunk in an 8-by-8 cell. Those who say they're victims of Epstein, and other eyewitnesses to the events surrounding his alleged crimes, have testified Maxwell's role was in arranging massages and sexual favors for Epstein and several of those in his circle of high-profile associates.Maxwell has not released any public statements since Epstein's arrest in early July. No criminal charges have been brought against her and she has consistently and vehemently denied all allegations of misconduct.