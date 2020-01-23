Ghislaine Maxwell's personal emails have been hacked, and damaging information, including the names of individuals linked to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case, are at risk of being publicly released.The revelation was made in a letter filed by the British socialite's lawyers in the defamation case brought against her by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Guiffre, DailyMail.com has learned.It notes 'the difficulty and complexity' of the process as there are more than 8,600 pages, adding that it is 'difficult-to-overstate importance to the lives of Ms. Maxwell and the non-parties'.He refers to details that were released in error in the 2,000 pages that were made public in August by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.'Despite the Second Circuit's best efforts, it made serious mistakes. For example, it redacted a non-party's name in one location but not another; so the media immediately gained access to that name,' Gee wrote.'As another example, it redacted Ms. Maxwell's email address (which linked to her own domain name) in one location but not another; shortly afterward hackers breached the host computer.'Jeff Pagliuca, a colleague of Gee also representing Maxwell, did not respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment on whether her emails had been stolen.Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times at Epstein's home. She said the billionaire pedophile trafficked her while she was underage, and abused her over the course of years.Prince Andrew has denied the claims.In a disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, the Duke of York claimed he does not remember meeting Roberts. He said he was at a Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, celebrating his daughter's birthday on the same night he is accused of going to Tramp nightclub with the then-teenager.The documents currently being debated by the legal teams are part of Giuffre's 2015 defamation suit against Maxwell.Maxwell publicly denounced Giuffre as a liar, leading her to file a civil lawsuit.Epstein, 66, hanged himself in his New York jail cell on August 10, 2019 while facing charges of child sex trafficking.Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times at Epstein's Manhattan home. Prince Andrew has denied the claims, including in a disastrous interview with BBC's Newsnight last yearThe financier previously received an 18-month prison sentence in Florida in 2008 on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. Despite the conviction, Prince Andrew continued to associate with Epstein and was pictured staying with him at his mansion in Manhattan in 2010.Another Maxwell attorney who was in court, Laura Menninger, described the 'non-parties' as 'in positions of means with (legal) counsel' while others 'live out of the country or in remote places... without counsel'.In Ty Gee's letter, the attorney also points out the intense media interest in the case, which he defines as everything from 'established newspapers and broadcast media' to 'every person who owns a computer, tablet or smart phone who distributes information to others'.The letter also complains that Epstein's alleged victims, including Giuffre, their lawyers and PRs 'are actively stoking media interest for their own ends'.By comparison, Gee writes that Maxwell has not sought out media attention and has therefore gained more media attention.Maxwell retreated from public life several years ago and had been living quietly in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts at the home of tech CEO, Scott Borgerson, DailyMail.com revealed in August.Maxwell and others are being investigated by the FBI as part of the Epstein case, Reuters reported in December, citing law enforcement sources.'There is no doubt that every word, phrase, sentence and paragraph of any document disclosed to the public will be scrutinized by members of the media with as much diligence as we have - with the exception that they have no time limit and, depending on the media member, with an economy of ethics,' the defense attorney writes.He goes on to request that prior to the unsealing of any new documents, Maxwell's attorneys and the non-parties to the case be notified to allow them to conduct a second review and object if necessary.