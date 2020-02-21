Society's Child
9 dead after 'racist' man goes on shooting spree at two hookah bars in Hanau, Germany - UPDATE
RT
Thu, 20 Feb 2020 04:11 UTC
German media reported that the first incident happened at Kurt-Schumacher-Platz in central Hanau. It was followed by the shooting in Kesselstadt, which apparently involved shots fired at another hookah bar from a moving car shortly afterward.
The two incidents are being treated as related.
A third shooting, in the Lamboy district, has been reported by local TV channel Hessischer Rundfunk, but remains unconfirmed as of yet.
Hanau is a city of about 100,000 residents, located just east of Frankfurt on the Mein, in the German state of Hesse.
The alleged gunman, a 43-year-old German man, was found dead alongside his mother, both with gunshot wounds early on Thursday following a pair of shooting sprees at two hookah lounges in the city of Hanau the prior evening, which also left five people seriously injured.
"Initial results suggest a xenophobic motive," Interior Minister Peter Beuth told the German parliament following a moment of silence in commemoration of the victims.
The German federal prosecutors' office took over the investigation mid-morning on Thursday.
"Federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation and there are indications of a right-wing extremist background," a spokesperson confirmed.
Police have yet to identify the other person found dead in the suspect's home in Hanau, and also have not clarified whether the gunman took his own life. A search of his car, however, produced ammunition, magazines and a holster, after officers cleared the car for booby traps.
In addition, local media are reporting that a confession letter was found at the suspect's home, espousing far-right, anti-immigrant views as the motive behind the shooting.
According to eyewitnesses, the assailant opened fire on the first hookah bar located in central Hanau around 10pm, firing off eight or nine rounds which killed three people.
The gunman immediately fled the scene in a vehicle, traveling to another lounge in the Kesselstadt district, where he shot five others dead. Police confirmed that another person later died of their injuries sustained in one of the two shootings.
After a lengthy city-wide search, involving heavily armed officers and dozens of police vehicles, witnesses led law enforcement to the suspect's home sometime around 3am. The gunman's father was reportedly led out of the house after a police raid, with officers shouting "Where is your son?"
Reports of a third shooting in Lamboy remain unconfirmed, but local media reported that nobody was killed there, citing a prosecutor's spokesperson. According to earlier reports, one suspect was arrested near the second crime scene in Kesselstadt, but police say he had nothing to do with the shooting spree.
Videos surfaced on social media showing the heavy police presence in the city, where dozens of officers armed with rifles are now patrolling the streets.
Comment: Chancellor Merkel had this to say about it:
"There are many indications at the moment that the perpetrator acted on right-wing extremist, racist motives, out of hatred towards people of other origins, religion or appearance. Racism is poison, hatred is poison and this poison exists in society and it is to blame for too many crimes."See also:
- Gunman kills one at Thai shopping mall, follows horrific mass shooting 10 days ago
- Mass brawl and stabbing at London's Euston tube station
- Christchurch Terror Attack: Mass Censorship, Mystery Shooters, And The Globetrotting Lone Gunman
Turkey's FM has weighed into the discussion saying that racism in Europe is rising and that it needs to do more to combat this. While it does appear the murders were targeted, it's worth remembering that the gunman also killed his own mother.
It's impossible to see attacks like Hanau as isolated, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said. Ankara called on Europe to avoid "this encouraging approach" to xenophobia, and to "unite against racism."Also this week, Macron declared a clamp down on the Turkish imams in France who are preaching Turkish, Islamic law.
"The insensitivity shown towards the fight against increasing xenophobia in Europe leads to new attacks every day," said a statement published by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on February 20.
"It is time to put an end to these attacks. Otherwise, racism and xenophobia will reach more serious levels and lead us to a dangerous situation."
Primarily, Turkey wants other European governments to avoid "this encouraging approach" to hatred against Islam, and instead "unite against racism and xenophobia, and speak with one voice."
[...]
Far-right attacks have been rather common in Germany lately. In October 2019, a man in Halle killed two and wounded two outside a synagogue, before being caught by the police. In July, another man went out to find a random dark-skinned person to shoot and wounded one, who luckily survived. A Neo-Nazi killed a pro-migrant politician, Walter Luebcke, in his home the same year.
However, Germany has also been shaken by violence committed by supporters of hardline Islamists. In 2016, a failed asylum seeker, Anis Amri, drove a truck into a crowd in Berlin, killing 11. He had pledged allegiance to Islamic State.
In 2017, another man who'd sought asylum went on a stabbing spree in Hamburg, claiming later he tried to kill as many Christian Germans as possible.
See also: Is There a Hidden Hand Behind The 'Clash of Civilizations' in Europe?
Reader Comments
It seems a simple enough political position to think that a country should use its resources for the benefit of it's citizens (public health etc.) - that is a left leaning principle
To say that the country should look after it's own citizens first does not change the above principal to right wing
* Technically it's also not racists or xenophobic ... but that would mark you out as extreme right wing and racist if you say that
This from Erdogan and his followers who only a few years ago were embracing Mein Kampf as though it were a new chapter in the Bible.
[Link]
More recently Erdogan was quoted:
"...the implementation of a presidential system while keeping the unitary structure of Turkey is possible: “When you look at Hitler’s Germany and other countries” as an example, says Erdogan at a press conference"
It would not surprise me if Turkey is responsible for this and other acts of violence across Europe, just to keep things stirred up. Maybe Angela Merkel will offer him another few billion euros to stem the flow of immigrants.
[Link]
[Link]