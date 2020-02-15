london underground tube
ARMED cops have swooped on London Euston station after a person was reportedly stabbed following a mass brawl.

Horrified witnesses claimed passengers were seen "running in panic" as the busy station was evacuated today.

Some reported a person was stabbed after around 20 people were seen fighting but police have not released any details yet.

The station is understood to have reopened following the "police incident".

One person said: "Got off the train at London Euston and went down the escalator to the underground.

"As soon as I reached the gate, security closed it off. One of them told me there's been a stabbing. I really hope the person who was stabbed will be OK."

Another said: "Loads police and armed police right now in London Euston train station something is kicking off [sic]."

While one person tweeted: "Armed police everywhere and underground being evacuated - absolute madness happening at Euston station".

Knife crime has rocketed in bloodbath Britain - with 40 blade offences every day in the worst hit areas.

The horrifying revelation comes after London suffered its bloodiest year in more than a decade, with 149 murders in the capital in 2019.