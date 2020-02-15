© Reuters

ARMED cops have swooped on London Euston station after a person was reportedly stabbed following a mass brawl.Horrified witnesses claimed passengers were seen "running in panic" as the busy station was evacuated today.Some reported a person was stabbed afterbut police have not released any details yet.The station is understood to have reopened following the "police incident".One person said: "Got off the train at London Euston and went down the escalator to the underground."As soon as I reached the gate, security closed it off. One of them told me there's been a stabbing. I really hope the person who was stabbed will be OK."Another said: "Loads police and armed police right now in London Euston train station something is kicking off [sic]."While one person tweeted- absolute madness happening at Euston station".