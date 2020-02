That would be a very silly belief to hold

Well, they are not bad at their job. They are very, very good at their job. It's just that their job isn't what most people assume it is.

The Iowa caucus scandal has continued to get more egregious by the hour, with new revelations routinely pouring in about extremely suspicious manipulations taking place which all just so happen to disadvantage the campaign of Bernie Sanders in the first Democratic electoral contest of 2020. By the time you read this article, there will likely have been more.Following the failure of an extremely shady app developed by vocally anti-Sanders establishment insiders which reportedly was literally altering vote count numbers after they were entered, Black Hawk County supervisor Chris Schwartz shared the election results in his county on Facebook so the public could have some idea of what's going on as the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) slowly trickles out the results of the caucuses.Sanders supporters quickly highlighted the fact that the IDP's reported numbers for Black Hawk County were wildly different from those reported by Schwartz, with votes taken from Sanders and given to minor fringe candidates Deval Patrick and Tom Steyer. The IDP then announced that it would be making "a minor correction to the last batch of results", which just so happened to be in Black Hawk County and just so happened to give Sanders back some votes (but still remains different from that reported by Schwartz).This would be the same DNC whose chairperson, Tom Perez, recently stacked its nominating committee with dozens of odious alt-centrist establishment insiders who are ideologically opposed to Sanders in every meaningful way."Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez has nominated dozens of lobbyists, corporate consultants, think tank board members, and former officials linked to the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton to serve on the Democratic National Convention (DNC) nominating committee this July," Kevin Gosztola reported for Grayzone last month.As these scandalous revelations continue to emerge I don't see anyone online expressing surprise that the Democratic establishment is once again stacking the deck against Sanders, but I do see some people expressing surprise that they are being so brazen about it.Put yourself in the shoes of one of the leading movers and shakers within the Democratic Party for a minute. Pretend you're getting a nice paycheck, pretend you're getting great healthcare benefits, pretend you get plenty of prestige and exclusive access and invitations to classy parties. And pretend you're the type of person who's willing to manipulate and deceive and kiss up and kick down and do whatever it takes to get to the top of such a structure.Now ask yourself, if you were such a person in such a situation, would you care if voters pick Donald Trump or Pete Buttigeig in November? Would it affect your cushy lifestyle in any way whatsoever? Would you lose your job, your prestige or your influence? No party elites lost those things in 2016. Why would you expect this time to be any different?These people do not care if Trump gets re-elected, because they lose nothing if he does. The only people who stand anything to lose are the ordinary citizens who are suffering under a corrupt status quo of soul-crushing neoliberalism and increasing authoritarianism, many of whom currently support Sanders.And everything I just said is equally true of the media class who are currently working in conjunction with the DNC's shenanigans to spin Pete Buttigeig as the clear winner of the party's first presidential electoral contest. They enjoy all the same perks, and move in many of the same circles, as Democratic Party elites, and it's all conditioned on their protection of the status quo I keep seeing the word "incompetence" thrown around. "Gosh these Democratic Party leaders are so incompetent!", they say. "How can anyone be so bad at their job?"They are extremely competent. Depraved, certainly. Sociopathic, possibly. But not incompetent.They're happy to make their nefariousness look like incompetence though, whenever they can get away with it. Any manipulator worth their salt always will be. If they can make their planned, deliberate acts of sabotage look like innocent little oopsies, they'll gladly do so. But you learn in life that whenever you see someone making a lot of "mistakes" which just so happen to benefit them every time, you're dealing with manipulation, not incompetence.But of course it's no accident, and anyone with clear eyes and good intentions sees this. If you see someone working hard to make you believe that it's incompetence, you are dealing with someone who is invested in maintaining the status quo in some way. You are being manipulated.The system isn't broken. It's working exactly the way it's intended to work. It ain't a bug, it's a feature. And that feature will remain in operation until the entire sick system is torn down and replaced with something healthy.____________________________Thanks for reading! The best way to get around the internet censors and make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list for my website , which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. My work is entirely reader-supported , so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook , following my antics on Twitter , checking out my podcast on either Youtube Apple podcasts or Spotify , following me on Steemit , throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypal , purchasing some of my sweet merchandise , buying my new book Rogue Nation: Psychonautical Adventures With Caitlin Johnstone , or my previous book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers . For more info on who I am, where I stand, and what I'm trying to do with this platform, click here . Everyone, racist platforms excluded, has my permission to republish or use any part of this work (or anything else I've written) in any way they like free of charge.