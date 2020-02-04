There are at least 18,658 extra names on the voter rolls in Iowa, Judicial Watch reported. The watchdog group also reported that Polk County has an unusually high rate of 95.9% of total eligible voters registered.
Via Judicial Watch:
Judicial Watch announced that eight Iowa counties have more voter registrations than their eligible voting-age population. According to Judicial Watch's analysis of data released by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) in 2019 and the most recent U.S. Census Bureau's five-year American Community Survey, eight Iowa counties are on the list of 378 counties nationwide that have more voter registrations than citizens living there who are old enough to vote, i.e., counties where registration rates exceed 100%. These 378 counties combined had about 2.5 million registrations over the 100%-registered mark. In Iowa, there are at least 18,658 "extra names" on the voting rolls in the eight counties at issue."Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections and Iowa needs to undertake a serious effort to address its voting rolls," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
The chart below details the eight Iowa counties' registration rate percentages:
Reg Rate Total Population Dallas County 114.8 80,864 Johnson County 107.9 114,425 Lyon County 102.5 11,475 Madison County 102.5 15,720 Poweshiek County 102.1 18,428 Dickinson County 100.9 17,000 Scott County 100.8 171,493 Warren County 100.5 48,630
Judicial Watch is on the front lines working to clean up dirty voter rolls across the country, ahead of the 2020 election. You can support Tom Fitton and his team by clicking here.
UPDATE.... The Iowa Secretary of State refuted the report today.
The Hill reported:
In a press release, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the group, Judicial Watch, is feeding a "misinformation campaign" as its leaders and followers continue to spread a debunked report that alleges eight Iowa counties have total registration rates larger than their eligible voting population.
"It's unfortunate this organization continues to put out inaccurate data regarding voter registration, and it's especially disconcerting they chose the day of the Iowa Caucus to do this," Pate said in a statement.
Comment: Iowa's example brings into question the viability of voter rolls in 49 other states. Will it come down to micro-policing the system and where does that end?