US establishment fears new political voices

For the first time in US political history, no clear winner was announced in the critical Iowa caucus amid a storm of chaos. How can the Democrats hope to lead the nation if they can't be trusted to conduct a simple poll?Already, February is shaping up to be the 'month from hell' for the Democratic Party and their hopes for beating Donald Trump in November. As Monday night grinded on into late Tuesday morning, sleep-deprived journalists from around the state of Iowa were still clueless as to the results of the hotly-anticipated caucus. Were the Democrats so consumed with impeaching Trump that they forgot how to organize a simple caucus? Finally, the Iowa Democratic PartyThus,Had the Iowa caucuses been a 'normal' political contest in a normal political season - if such a thing is even possible - perhaps there would be less cause for alarm. But this has been very far from a normal campaign season. The Washington swamp remains bogged down in scandal as the Democrats continue in their increasingly unhinged efforts to impeach Donald Trump.At the same time, both parties are watching with mounting concern as socialist rhetoric, backed up by surging membership in socialist groups, increases across the heartland. Naturally, this is of tremendous concern to the DC movers and shakers of all political stripes,Just last week, for example, CNN announced it would host eight presidential town halls ahead of the New Hampshire Democratic primary. The list of candidates, however,That leads us to Bernie Sanders. As late as 2016, the longest-serving independent in congressional history was thought to be a containable political figure among the Democrats. After all, the American people would never be ready for a socialist president, or so the argument went. In any case, if the Democrats ever felt threatened by the die-hard socialist, then they could always resort to behind-the-scene shenanigans to keep him sidelined. And that is exactly what they were accused of doing in the 2016 elections as revealed by some 20,000 Democratic Party emails released by WikiLeaks months before the 2016 presidential election.What a difference four years make. Today, Sanders, at a sprightly 78 years old, is a veritable tour de force inside of the Democratic Party, and the reason is largely because he has the backing of the radical progressive wing of the Democratic Party, known as 'The Squad' (made up of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; NY, Ilhan Omar; MN Ayanna Pressley; MA and Rashida Tlaib; MI) to their supporters, and the 'Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse' to their detractors, of which there are many.In November, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez teamed up and rallied against big oil companies in an effort to promote the so-called "Green New Deal," which in addition to phasing out the use of fossil fuels and thus 'climate change,' also calls for universal health care, increased minimum wages, and preventing monopolies. Needless to say, despite the Democrats best efforts to come across as friends of the people, they are terrified at the prospect of such a 'socialist' agenda seeing the light of day.So, did the Democrats deliberately trash the results of the Iowa poll? Presently it is impossible to say, but one thing is for certain, there are a lot more conspiracy theorists walking around in the United States today than there were yesterday, and the Democrats only have themselves to blame for that.