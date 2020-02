© Getty Images North America / Scott Olson via AFP

About the author



Danielle Ryan is an Irish freelance writer based in Dublin. Her work​ ​has appeared in Salon, The Nation, Rethinking Russia, teleSUR, RBTH, The Calvert Journal​ ​and others. Follow her on Twitter @DanielleRyanJ

An app supposedly meant to ensure quick reporting of the Iowa caucus results was developed by a firm deeply tied to the Democratic establishment and went kaputt at the crucial moment. What are the chances?It may sound like a conspiracy theory, but Americans can be excused for their distrust of the system after what happened in 2016 - and the facts that have been dug up on the group behind the failed Iowa app won't do much to quell their suspicions.Shadow Inc was launched in 2019 by ACRONYM, a digital non-profit founded by one Tara McGowan, who happens to be a huge fan of Buttigieg, tweeting her excitement over his candidacy back in January 2019.It's not like Sanders supporters haven't been burned by this sort of thing before. It is now widely accepted that the DNC was secretly working to thwart Sanders' campaign in 2016, in an effort to ensure establishment favorite Hillary Clinton would face off against Trump. It is perfectly plausible to assume the party apparatus might try to do the same again in 2020, albeit with different tactics.The Iowa drama is reminiscent of the controversy surrounding the alleged Russian hacking of the DNC in 2016. The determination that Moscow hacked the organization to harm Clinton's campaign was made almost instantly by Crowdstrike, a private Democratic party contractor with links to an arms manufacturer-funded think tank. You couldn't even make it up.For progressive Democrats expecting a Sanders win in Iowa (that prediction based on recent polls in which he enjoyed significant leads), this all looks like blatant, bare-faced corruption. Or, as journalist Kyle Kulinski put it:With such a mess made of the Iowa caucus, and suspicions swirling about Shadow's mysterious app, whether Sanders won or he didn't, the DNC has once again ignited a rage in his supporters that it may come to regret.Progressive Democrats were expecting yesterday's caucus to potentially get messy, but "Shady app crashes and Pete Buttigieg declares victory before the result" probably wasn't on anyone's Iowa bingo card.