Late at night on 31st July 1975, about 7 miles from the border between Northern Ireland the Republic of Ireland, a minibus carrying members of the Miami showband was stopped by what appeared to be a group of British soldiers. The five members of the band - lead singer Fran O'Toole, trumpeter Brian McCoy, guitarist Tony Geraghty, bassist Stephen Travers and saxophone player Des McAlea - were told to exit the bus and stand by the roadside while two of the soldiers searched their bus. At least some of the soldiers were members of the Ulster Defense Regiment (UDR) - an infantry regiment of the British Army recruited from Northern Ireland - but they were also members of the UVF, a loyalist paramilitary group responsible for many indiscriminate murders of innocent Northern Irish Catholics in Northern Ireland's brewing sectarian conflict.
As a soldier asked each of the band members for their names and addresses, a car pulled up and another uniformed man appeared. He was wearing a beret that was noticeably different from those worn by the others and, according to two of the band members, spoke with a "crisp, clipped English accent." He immediately took charge of proceedings, instructing the other soldiers to ask for the names and dates of birth of the band members rather than their addresses.
While this apparently routine procedure was under way, two of the soldiers who were ostensibly 'searching the minibus' were in fact attempting to place a bomb in a suitcase under the front seat. The plan was for the band members to be allowed to continue their journey south towards Dublin and, once they had crossed the nearby border with the Irish Republic, the bomb would detonate, killing all on board. The plausible narrative that the band members were either members of the IRA, or carrying a bomb for the IRA, would then 'naturally' develop, blackening their names and putting pressure on the Irish government to increase controls on IRA movement across the border.
have revealed that the man with the "crisp, clipped English accent" was Captain Robert Nairac of the Special Reconnaissance Unit, a division within the British Army Intelligence Corps involved in plain-clothes operations in Northern Ireland from the 1970s onward. The redacted documents also show that Nairac was responsible for the planning and execution of the attack on the Miami showband.
Less than 6 months later, on January 5th 1976, another mass shooting took place near the village of Whitecross about 10 miles from where the Miami showband attack took place. Gunmen stopped a minibus carrying eleven protestant workmen, lined them up alongside it and shot them. Only one victim survived, despite having been shot 18 times. That survivor, Alan Black, testified that he heard one of those involved speaking with an English accent, which has fueled speculation that either Nairac or one of his ilk was again involved. The man who first arrived on the scene, Gerald Byrne, said that a close friend who had direct contact with Nairac said that Nairac was the one who stopped the minibus.
Glenanne Gang', a group comprising members of loyalist paramilitary death squads, the UDR and serving members of the Northern Ireland police force (RUC). In 2007, it was revealed that this group had planned a 'reprisal' attack for the Whitecross massacre that involved murdering 30 children at a primary school in the small village of Belleeks. The plan was called off because members of the group suspected that the man who suggested carrying out the attack was working for British military intelligence and that his intent was to provoke a civil war.
The Glenanne Gang has been directly linked to the murder of at least 120 innocent Catholics in Northern over the course of 'the Troubles'. They were also responsible for a series of bomb attacks in Dublin and Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland on May 17th 1974 that killed 33 civilians and injured 500. The Cassel Report investigated 76 killings attributed to the group and found evidence that British soldiers and police officers were involved in 74 of those.
On July 7th 1993, Yorkshire Television broadcast the documentary Hidden Hand: The Forgotten Massacre, that investigated the bombings and named the loyalist paramilitaries who carried out the bombings. The documentary makers presented evidence that, at the time, the paramilitaries were working for British Intelligence. Evidence was also presented that Nairac was involved in the attacks, the narrator said: "We have evidence from police, military and loyalist sources which confirms [...] that in May 1974, Nairac was meeting with these terrorists, supplying them with arms and helping them plan acts of terrorism."
According to Scottish investigative journalist Eamonn O'Neill, government authorities in Dublin have secret papers that point to British military involvement in the bombings. A Dublin solicitor told O'Neill that British correspondence from the time suggested that "the Dublin and Monaghan bombings had been connected to a group known as the 'Protestant Reaction Force' (aka Glenanne gang) which was controlled by a 'special duties' team from the British army HQ in Lisburn. It has been known for some time that a special British army unit operated in Armagh in 1974 under the title of '4 Field Survey Group'." Nairac was in that group.
Retired British military-intelligence officer, Fred Holroyd is one of several former members of British forces who exposed a policy of assassinations and collusion between the British Army Intelligence Corps and loyalist paramilitaries in Northern Ireland. Interviewed by O'Neill, Holroyd said that he met Nairac in 1974 and knew he was working for a special unit. Holroyd linked Nairac with the Portadown loyalist paramilitary group the UDA and claims Nairac was "with them on planning sessions for terrorist outrages." Holroyd alleges that Nairac was following orders, possibly from MI5 or another area of the British intelligence community. "I think there were hidden agendas in his being deployed in Ireland," he said. Holroyd believes that Nairac was being run directly by someone back in England, someone with enough power to also control the Northern Ireland SAS if they became too curious about Nairac's secret missions and overall agenda.
Holroyd also claimed that Nairac teamed up with another SAS man attached to 14 Int, Julian "Tony" Ball.
"I know from the information and evidence I have received that Robert Nairac and Tony Ball were working together and that certain ofhcers of the British Army complained a commanding officer that he [Nairac] was going out with Ball in the evenings - shooting Catholics one night and Protestants the next. They were using an unmarked car and were dressed in plain clothes, but they were carrying sub-machine guns and pistols."The Broad Black Brimmer, with the band who were playing that night. At around 11.45 pm, he was abducted, following a struggle in the pub's car park, and taken across the border into the Republic of Ireland, to a field in the Ravensdale Woods, where he was shot dead. The location of his body has never been revealed.
The above is but a small sample of a large volume of evidence that has come to light in recent years that proves, beyond any reasonable doubt, that far from acting as a 'peace-keeper' during the conflict in Northern Ireland, the British state pursued a military strategy that actively sought to inflame sectarian divisions through the covert targeted killing of civilians on both sides of the religious divide. That strategy was, however, by no means limited to Northern Ireland, or to the British military high command.
Iraq's 'Civil War' Problem
In March 2013, the UK Guardian newspaper published the results of a 15-month investigation by the Guardian and BBC Arabic. Euphemistically titled 'James Steele: America's mystery man in Iraq', the investigation presents damning evidence that, in the immediate aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, the US government and military began to assemble a 10,000 strong 'Shia militia' that, under US command, would be used to do three things:
- Kidnap, torture, murder and maim members of the Iraq resistance and those members of the Iraqi population that supported them.
- Plants bombs that alternately targeted Sunni and Shia areas in an effort to divide the population and thereby any unified resistance to the US occupation.
- Create the impression of a 'civil war' in Iraq that could be used by the US and European governments and militaries to justify the continued occupation of Iraq for 'peace-keeping' purposes.
on a massive scale. Some of these individuals, in another setting, would be called 'al-Qaeda' or 'ISIS'. Their usefulness in the employ of US warhawks in the Pentagon was doubly valuable because they justified continued US occupation and provided 'proof' for the American War on Terror mythology, ex post facto, that the US was at war with the perpetrators of 9/11.
The Guardian's investigation into the activities of Steele and his side-kick James H. Coffman in Iraq leaves little doubt about the nature of these men who were the personal confidants of Rumsfeld and Cheney:
Steele's commandos used the most brutal methods to make detainees talk. There is no evidence that Steele or Coffman took part in these torture sessions, but General Muntadher al Samari, a former general in the Iraqi army, who worked after the invasion with the US to rebuild the police force, claims that they knew exactly what was going on and were supplying the commandos with lists of people they wanted brought in. He says he tried to stop the torture, but failed and fled the country.In a March 2013 Deutche Press article, General Muntadher al-Samari, Iraqi interior ministry commander from 2003 to 2005, revealed the US role in torture carried out by the Special Commandos' interrogation units, claiming that Steele and his colleague Col. Coffman knew exactly what was being done. Al-Samari described "the ugliest sorts of torture" he had ever seen, which included the severe beating and hanging of detainees, as well the pulling off of their fingernails. The Guardian report also claimed that the US backing of sectarian paramilitary units helped create conditions that led to sectarian civil war.
"We were having lunch. Col Steele, Col Coffman, and the door opened and Captain Jabr was there torturing a prisoner. He [the victim] was hanging upside down and Steele got up and just closed the door, he didn't say anything - it was just normal for him."
With their experience in Northern Ireland, British forces were also front and center in the abuse, torture and murder of Iraqi civilians throughout the occupation of the counrty. For one of many examples, Iraqi civilian Baha Mousa was beaten to death in a British military interrogation facility in Basra in September 2003. He had 93 sites of injury all over his body. An inquiry into his death heard that his [British] military interrogators were using the so-called 'five techniques' that were first developed and used by the British on Catholic civilians in Northern Ireland. The interrogators said they "answered to London" (the MoD) and not the usual chain of command. Seven British soldiers were eventually charged in connection with the case. Six were found not guilty. Corporal Donald Payne pleaded guilty to inhumane treatment of a prisoner and was jailed for a year and dismissed from the Army.
On September 19th 2005, two undercover British Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers disguised in Arab civilian garments and headdresses opened fire on Iraqi police officers after they were stopped at a roadblock. Iraqi police found explosives in the British soldiers' vehicle. Two Iraqi officers were shot, at least one of whom died. The two British men were arrested and taken to the Al Jameat police station and then moved to a house nearby. Later that day the police station and house were attacked by British forces using tanks and helicopters and the two soldiers retrieved.
October 14th 2005 Iranian news agency report, an Iraqi army officer said that the British military personnel and security forces were involved in acts of terrorism in Iraq. The Iraqi officer, who introduced himself to IRNA as Fayyadh Mas'ud, said:
"The evidence at our disposal cannot be denied. Investigations show that the British Army's explosives and equipment were used in several instances of bomb blasts in Baghdad."'Projecting' Terror Globally
In the wake of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought a definitive end to Northern Ireland's 'Troubles', researchers at the Boston College Center for Irish Programs began an 'Oral History Project' that conducted and archived interviews with former members of the IRA and the UVF on the condition that the transcripts would not be released until after the death of those interviewed.
The transcript of interviews with former high-ranking member of the UVF, David Ervine, were released after his death in 2007 and have been compiled into a book by Irish journalist Ed Moloney. One particular statement made by Ervine in those interviews (with comments by Moloney) is relevant here.
In the transcript, Ervine talks about his first trip to America in 1994 as part of the burgeoning Northern Ireland peace process that was being facilitated by the Clinton administration.
Moloney: "The expedition was a revelation to David Ervine, not least because of the insight he gained into how America's self-interest shaped foreign policy. Bill Clinton's interest in the peace process may have been shaped by the prospect of Irish-American votes, but as far as the Mandarins of Washington were concerned, it was about fighting its own wars. Peace in Northern Ireland would free up British military resources for use against the United States' new, emerging enemy: militant Islam."
Ervine: "[...] the Loyalist ceasefire was declared on 14 October 1994, and less than a month later we were invited to speak to people in the United States, in three cities - New York, Boston and Washington - and that was interesting; certainly, as one of the delegates, it was extremely interesting and very pleasurable. I had never been in America before, I had never been on a flight that length of time, I had never never been picked up in a limousine and driven around, and I have no doubt people believed that we were being seduced, but leaving that element of it aside, it was vital.There are several things to note here.
We were able to talk to the State Department, to the United Kingdom desk officer and when we simplistically accused the United States administration of being pro-Provo [pro-IRA], he [the UK desk officer] said, 'Well, you know the Provisional IRA don't have Buccaneer bombers, they don't have aircraft carriers, and we need to help sew up the British exchequer so that we can take on the next big battle in the world.' And we all looked at him, and he said, 'Islamic fundamentalism.' That was November 1994, and I was not alone, there are witnesses."
Ed Moloney - Voices from the Grave, p. 450
1) Already in 1994, elements of the US and British governments had a plan for a 'global war on Islamic terror'.
2) That plan was already developed to the extent that the British and US governments had effectively made the decision to end the conflict in Northern Ireland for the express purpose of redirecting British military resources that had been used in Northern Ireland towards the Middle East.
3) The fact that the British government could essentially 'pull the plug' on the conflict in Northern Ireland validates the argument that it played a major part in perpetuating it for the previous 30 years, primarily, as we have seen, through the use of its own regular forces and proxy paramilitary forces to foment a slow-burning 'civil war' in its Irish province.
4) The plan to invade the Middle East and Central Asia to 'fight Islamic terrorism' was, therefore, not forced upon the US and British governments as a result of the 9/11 attacks. It was planned at least 7 years previously, within a few years of the collapse of the Soviet Union that ended the 'Cold War' that had provided justification for US and British imperial conquests (or 'management' of existing colonies and dependencies) during the latter half of the 20th century. The 9/11 attacks were, therefore, simply the necessary justification for a plan that was long in the making.
