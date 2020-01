© Usa̧klı Höyük Archaeological Project



The archaeological expedition to Usakli Hoyuk operates under the terms of a concession from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums of the Republic of Turkey, and consists of scholars and students from the universities of Pisa, Florence, Siena and Bozok. It also receives financial support from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A crude tiled floor laid down in geometric patterns, unearthed in a preclassical Hittite town in central Turkey, is the earliest-known mosaic in the world, reports Anacleto D'Agostino of the University of Pisa. Moreover, he adds,Discovered during the excavation of prehistoric Usakli Hoyuk , the multichromatic patterned surface, D'Agostino writes in Antiquity , published by the Cambridge University Press . Made of stones of varying size and shape, the Late Bronze Age floor is also the earliest-known rendition in rock of geometric patterns.The later mosaics that most people are more familiar with are "pebble mosaics" made of unworked small, round stones, or tile mosaics made of small, flattened cubic or rectangular tiles.In contrast, the Usakli mosaic consists of 3,147 pieces of irregularly shaped stones, plus the odd pebble. The part exposed so far measures about 3 by 7 meters (10 by 23 feet) in area, D'Agostino writes.All the stones were laid flat, not quite touching one another, and. The mosaic consists of three rectangular frames, each containing three rows of triangles of different colors, mainly white, light red and blue-black. Two stones are orange-yellow, D'Agostino notes. The mosaic was framed with perpendicularly positioned stones in white, black-blue and white again.The mosaic and eastern wall of the building interpreted as a Storm God temple do not touch one another but have the same orientation, D'Agostino states: the mosaic's frame runs precisely parallel to the wall. These two Bronze Age edifices are clearly contemporaneous, he concludes. Also,, lending to the theory that this town was Zippalanda - and therefore the temple would have been to the Storm God.The stones comprising this earliest-known mosaic floor vary in size and shape. One wonders how comfortable it was to walk on and one envisions a lot of twisted ankles.D'Agostino enlightens that, first of all, the face of the stones is roughly flat or slightly rounded, not unlike paving stones used in the streets of many medieval and post-medieval European cities and villages. Second: Considering the environmental conditions on the Anatolian plateau, if anything the stones could have saved a lot of ankles by channeling the rainwater and preventing the formation of slippery mud on the floor, he suggests.- though some inner rooms were also paved, he adds. Who knows: Maybe their footwear made of leather, wool and other organic materials was appropriate and could get a good grip on stones and grass growing in the interstices between them.He adds that the floor may give the impression today of being hard to walk on because it was disturbed and disarticulated by post-depositional events. "Thousands of years below the topsoil and later human activities can do that," he points out to Haaretz.There are older towns than Usakli Hoyuk in central and southern Turkey. A study published in Nature Communications last year, and work by Prof. Israel Hershkovitz of Tel Aviv University, possibly with prehistoric Iran involved too . In any case, hunting-gathering slowly and fitfully gave way to subsistence agriculture over millennia, and southern Turkey has a number of settlements that probably arose during this transition period.So either they could, or subsistence farming began earlier than we think,The prevalence of signs of violence on their bones indicates that these early townsfolk couldn't bear each other - but that's a different story Perhaps by the time, people had learned how to get along.Certainly by then they had an appreciation of the divine. As mentioned, D'Agostino thinks Usakli Hoyuk may have been the legendary city of Zippalanda - and has multiple grounds to make this argument., Levant, Syria, Mesopotamia, also in Cyprus for example, and in other regions around the Mediterranean Sea ." There is even a theory that a storm god lay behind the earliest conceptualization of the Jewish god YHWH Also, fragments of cuneiform tablets found on the slopes of the Usakli tell suggest the importance of the settlement at the time of the Hittite Empire."This is still hypothetical and awaits final proof, but the position of the site, its size, and the discovery of the large public buildings together with the presence of, support the proposed identification of Usakli with the Hittite holy city of Zippalanda - an important center of the cult of the Storm God," he tells Haaretz.Some scholars think tah-sum stems from the Sumerian word for crocus, and that the festival was: spring is a time of uneven weather.Usakli Hoyuk lies halfway between Alisar Hoyuk and Hattusa, and the imposing mount known as Kerkenes Dag, which to the town's south, corresponds exactly with the position of Mount Daha based on the ancient written sources.Most Hittitologists agree to this proposed identification of the mountain, D'Agostino tells Haaretz. He even postulates that the triangles in the mosaic may be a reference to the image of the mountain.Stone flooring has been associated with a number of Hittite temples in Anatolia: D'Agostino lists several, including the Greta Temple of Sarissa - but they were basically crude pebble flooring, not decorative."The floor of Usakli is unique in that it comprises smaller stones carefully chosen for their shape and color to allow the creation of geometric designs in specific colors," he explains.In any case, the mosaic floor now reported in Usakli is older. "As the earliest polychrome, geometric mosaic stone floor, the Usakli Hoyuk pavement could represent a Late Bronze Age Anatolian forerunner for layers of polychromatic mosaic floors," D'Agostino concludes.he shares with Haaretz. But then style does change over the centuries and millennia.