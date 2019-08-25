



When Yahweh resided in an Arabian volcano

"there were peals of thunder and flashes of lightning, dense cloud on the mountain and a very loud trumpet blast; and, in the camp, all the people trembled. Then Moses led the people out of the camp to meet God; and they took their stand at the bottom of the mountain. Mount Sinai was entirely wrapped in smoke, because Yahweh had descended on it in the form of fire. The smoke rose like smoke from a furnace and the whole mountain shook violently. Louder and louder grew the trumpeting. Moses spoke, and God answered him in the thunder" (Exodus 19:16-19).

NEOM and the Saudi-Israeli secret deal

"This was the very place where God Himself 'came down'. [...] This is a mountain that is literally drenched with divine history. [...] Visiting Jebel al-Lawz [...] was the single most soul-stirring and faith-building experience of my life. [...] The time is ripe. Within the sovereignty of God, I fully believe that the season has come in which Jebel al-Lawz will finally be fully opened not only to archeologists but to the whole world."

"If current plans continue, the Saudi Kingdom will soon be opening to tourism for the first time in its history. Is the sovereign hand of God at work? [...] In the current atmosphere of increasing unbelief, the same God who descended upon the mountain before multitudes has ordained that it now emerge from the relative shadows to be marveled upon by an even greater multitude."[5]

"correspondence between Arab diplomats and Israeli businessmen confirming that talks are ongoing over economic cooperation, and a number of Israeli companies are already selling cybersecurity tools to the Saudi government."

Some believe that the Saudi-Israeli secret alliance actually goes back to the very foundation of Saudi Arabia.

Greater Israel, "from the Nile to the Euphrates"

The Arabian cradle of Judaism

The sum of all these stories suggests that the cult of Yahweh originated with the Midianites.

Other Abrahamic peoples

the evidence of the Arabic origin of Yahwism, the matrix of Jewish culture, is overwhelming.

The Judaic cradle of Islam

"Islam and Judaism in Arabia during Muhammad's lifetime were operating in the same sphere of religious discourse: the same fundamental questions were discussed from similar perspectives; moral and ethical values were similar; both religions shared the same religious characters, stories, and anecdotes. We can see this when we look at the implied context of the Qur'ânic message. There is no expectation that the stories we call biblical are anything but familiar to the Arabian listeners. [...] Muhammad's expectations that he might convert the Jews to his view were not unreasonable. It is clear that Muhammad did not think that he was starting a 'new' religion but, rather, restoring and reforming the Abrahamic heritage among the Jews and Christians of Arabia."[31]

"They set out into the desert and came to Arabia, among the children of Ishmael; they sought their help, and explained to them that they were kinsmen according to the Bible. Although the Ishmaelites were ready to accept this close kinship, the Jews nevertheless could not convince the mass of the people, because their cults were different. At this time there was an Ishmaelite called Mahmet, a merchant; he presented himself to them as though at God's command, as a preacher, as the way of truth, and taught them to know the God of Abraham, for he was very well-informed, and very well-acquainted with the story of Moses. As the command came from on high, they all united under the authority of a single man, under a single law, and, abandoning vain cults, returned to the living God who had revealed Himself to their father Abraham. Mahmet forbade them to eat the flesh of any dead animal, to drink wine, to lie or to fornicate. He added: 'God has promised this land to Abraham and his posterity after him forever; he acted according to His promise while he loved Israel. Now you, you are the sons of Abraham and God fulfills in you the promise made to Abraham and his posterity. Only love the God of Abraham, go and take possession of your country which God gave to your father Abraham, and none will be able to resist you in the struggle, for God is with you.' [...] All that remained of the peoples of the children of Israel came to join them, and they constituted a mighty army. Then they sent an embassy to the emperor of the Greeks, saying: 'God has given this land as a heritage to our father Abraham and his posterity after him; we are the children of Abraham; you have held our country long enough; give it up peacefully, and we will not invade your territory; otherwise, we will retake with interest what you have taken.'"

What did the Muslims do for the Jews?

Each wave is supported by the previous one and contributes to empower it.

"Islam saved Jewry. This is an unpopular, discomforting claim in the modern world. But it is a historical truth. The argument for it is double. First, in 570 CE, when the Prophet Mohammad was born, the Jews and Judaism were on the way to oblivion. And second, the coming of Islam saved them, providing a new context in which they not only survived, but flourished, laying foundations for subsequent Jewish cultural prosperity — also in Christendom — through the medieval period into the modern world. [...] Had Islam not come along, Jewry in the west would have declined to disappearance and Jewry in the east would have become just another oriental cult.[41]

