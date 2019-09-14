hancock graham before america
Around 12,800 years ago, North America suffered a massive cataclysm of cometary bombardment, alternately burning and freezing much of the continent. Not much survived. But what of what came before? In his latest book, Before America, Graham Hancock provides a journalistic account of the latest research into the pre-Columbian history of the Americas - North and South. Hancock catalogues the academic back-and-forths, the controversies and intellectual battles, and the widening acceptance that there was a lot more going on in the Americas back then than researchers had previously thought possible. Archaeology, genetics, mounds and henges, myths and migrations - it's a story that is only beginning to emerge after years of bad theories dominating the various fields.

On today's MindMatters we review Hancock's book, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses, and tying in some of his speculations with the Witzel's work on world mythology, covered on previous episodes of MindMatters.


Running Time: 01:03:20

Download: MP3 — 58 MB