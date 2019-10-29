© IHA Photo

a normal village would not require such a thick and solid wall

A fortress wall dating 7,000 years back to the Chalcolithic Age has been unearthed at the Yumuktepe Mound in southern Turkey's Mersin province.Two and a half months of excavations at the mound are coming to an end on Friday. This year's excavations, focused on the Neolithic and Chalcolithic periods, were carried out by a 30-person team led by Isabella Caneva - a professor of archeology at the University of Salento in Lecce, Italy.Caneva said that the 7-meter fortress wall discovered this season can now be shown to the public.While every year's excavations have provided historical insights, this year's dig produced especially "striking" Neolithic and Chalcolithic findings, Caneva said.Caneva said the layer in Yumuktepe Mound is special in that, but the team did not uncover the wall until this season's deeper dig in the area.Now we see it and it's a special structure. There was certainly a special product being made there, because," Caneva said, explaining that"This is a very important product. Later on, there was a war for metal. It was an important technology and a valuable substance. Tools, flashy objects and weapons were all made with copper," she said.Caneva expressed hopes that the site will be developed into an open-air museum for visitors in the future.