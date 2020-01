© AFP / AFP/ANGELA WEISS

- 2003-2006 - manager at McKinsey & Company (consulting firm) - $50,000 - 120,000/year



- 2006-? - "undisclosed capacity" at Avenue Capital Group (hedge fund) - $100,000/year plus bonuses



- 2010-2013, vice provost at New York University, Global Network University - ?



- 2011-2013 part-time "Special Correspondent" at NBC News - $600,000/year



- 2013- co-founder, co-chair at Of Many Institute, New York University - ?



- 2011-present - Vice Chair at The Clinton Foundation - ?



- 2017- present - board member at Expedia - $250,000-299,957/year in cash and stocks for attending six meetings



- 2011-present - board member at IAC - $50,000/year plus $6 million to join and $9 million in stocks

Michael Rectenwald is an author of nine books including his most recent work, 'Google Archipelago.' He was professor of liberal arts at NYU from 2008 to 2019.

Chelsea Clinton's charmed life (surely not based on nepotism & name recognition alone!) continues without impediment, in full view of an American public that just doesn't seem bothered.That board membership at IAC is but one of many extremely lucrative posts that the daughter of Bill and Hillary has lucked upon since college.The younger Clinton's grafted wealth began with a post at McKinsey & Company , landed thanks to Barry Diller, a billionaire, Clinton family friend, and major campaign donor.Diller also helped the young Clinton to the post at IAC and the one at Expedia . Marc Lasry and Sonia Gardner, founders of Avenue Capital Group and major contributors to Hillary Clinton's Senate re-election campaign, helped her to a job there.Here's my estimate of Chelsea Clinton's career by the numbers - or at least looking at the posts that have been widely publicized:I take anything relating to Chelsea Clinton's sinecures personally.In an interview about her roles at NYU, Clinton breezily admitted she took the job to pay for her PhD studies, that she was curious about "how academia works and specifically how NYU works," and claimed she worked "really hard" on a job that she held concurrently with the one at NBC, where she made $600,000 for four appearances.Meanwhile, the starting salary of a professor in my department - working full-time lecturing, marking and researching - was approximately $55,000 per year in 2008 and had reached around $60,000 by 2012. Full professors earned around $80,000. I retired a full professor in January 2019.No wonder I feel resentful.Now, let's talk Hunter Biden.