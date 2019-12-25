© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev

Today, we have a unique situation in our new and recent history - they are trying to catch up with us.

Russia is spending far less on defense and more efficiently, developing a series of advanced weapons that its rivals are struggling to copy, President Vladimir Putin said, teasing a ground-launched hypersonic missile.The Soviet Union was always trying to catch up to the US, whether it was the atomic bomb, strategic aviation, or the first intercontinental missiles, Putin said on Tuesday, during a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.The Zircon is said to be virtually invisible to radar, due to the plasma cloud that appears around the projectile as it reaches the whopping speed of Mach 9, or around 10,000 kilometers per hour. The missile is capable of hitting targets at a range of over 1,000km.Russia ranks sixth in the world in terms of gross military spending - behind the US, China, Saudi Arabia, UK, France, and Japan - but it "must and will remain ahead of the others" in terms of advanced technology, the president said. This will be achieved through "brains, intellect, better organization of work [and] minimization of theft and sloppiness."