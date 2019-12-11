Students have fought back against a ban on beef on their University campus as the union voted to reverse the decision.The University of East Anglia (UEA) student union faced backlash after agreeing to take dishes like hamburgers and spaghetti bolognese off the menu at their bars or shops in order to tackle climate change.Now less than a month after the decision was made to ban the meat it has been overturned by the same council.The student union will now reinstate all beef products in their shops and bars.She said that beef was a "critical contributor to climate change" and used more land and water than chicken or pork.But Gabriel Ward commented: "It's wrong & undemocratic that our Student representatives passed this without consulting us (the students), and without any real forethought, discussion or debate."It's a disgrace to the democracy of the university. There ought to be a referendum on the matter, with pamphlets & information (for & from both sides of the debate) made available."Mo Metcalf-Fisher, from the Countryside Alliance, said: "Banning beef would have been the wrong thing to do. It would set a dangerous precedent."Universities should be sourcing local, sustainable grass fed beef from UK farmers who are providing a solution to the very real concerns over climate change. Universities should instead look to reduce Co2 in other areas like, excessive air travel."NFU Vice President Stuart Roberts said: "It's encouraging that following our meeting with the country's top universities that showcased how British livestock production can be part of the climate solution, the University of East Anglia's Union Council has decided to reinstate beef to the University's menus."British farmers are leading the way in producing climate-friendly food and we are the only community to set an ambitious target to become net zero by 2040.