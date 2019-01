Effective immediately, I have vowed to double my beef consumption and I'm doing it to save the planet.Having watched the environmental movement for a long time, I don't believe in coincidences. Researcher Vivian Krause discovered Not only do I think these "expert" recommendations are dangerous to our health, I also think the loss of our cattle industry would be devastating to our environment.First, I have a vegan brother so I know that getting the full complement of amino acids from plant proteins takes some work. There are nine amino acids that the body can't produce itself. To be considered a complete protein, the food has to have all of them. Meat, eggs and dairy are all complete proteins. My brother eats a lot of hemp seeds, quinoa and soy which are also complete proteins. Beans and peas aren't; they have to be combined with rice to get all you need.Second, I also happened to be at a conference of grassland management experts for two days this week, moderating the annual conference of the Association of Alberta Agricultural Fieldmen. These are the folks who ensure Alberta remains rat free and noxious weed free. They know more than anyone about managing rangelands for biodiversity, wetlands and soil health.One of the experts who spoke at the AAAF conference was Yamily Zavala, who is a crop and soil nutrient management expert with the Chinook Applied Research Association.AAAF passed a resolution to request that Alberta Agriculture and Forestry develop a process to allow farmers and landowners to access carbon credits for land used for permanent pasture, perennial forage or land that is left forested. They presented research that these lands can sequester as much as nine tonnes of carbon per acre. If producers were paid the going rate of $30 a tonne for their sequestration efforts, that would be $270 an acre. On a 1,000-acre ranch, that would amount to $270,000.If our food producers are capturing and permanently storing this much carbon, then they darn well should be getting paid for it.Let's just stop this insanity right now. If you care about your health and the planet, you should eat more beef.Danielle Smith can be reached at danielle@770chqr.com