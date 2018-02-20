Grass to the Rescue: Grass Fed Cows Save Drought-Stricken Texas Farms

Focusing on Soil Health Breathes Life Back Into Farmland

Why Is Soil Quality so Important?

"I want every farmer and rancher who is growing livestock to adopt these adaptive-grazing practices, and to build their soil organic matter and soil health. ... [T]his is going to make a whole sea change in the way our soil functions, the way our ecosystem works, and our water quality and our climate."



Cows and Grass: They Naturally Go Together

Grazing cuts grass blades and releases seeds, spurring new and continuous growth

Cow manure is a natural fertilizer and helps the grass grow

Trampling assists in working animal manure and other decaying organic matter into the soil, resulting in a rich humus

Soil erosion is reduced because grass, unlike grains, regrows naturally and does not disturb the soil

Healthy soil keeps carbon dioxide underground and out of the atmosphere

The Roots of Regenerative Farming

"They believe ... farmers have a duty to go further, by steadily improving their land with the goal of bringing it closer to what was here before the advent of modern agriculture, a time when lush prairies covered much of the central United States.



The grasses provided food for vast herds of bison and other herbivores that, in turn, fertilized the soil - a symbiotic relationship that promoted a hearty regrowth of vegetation, improved nutrient content and allowed the ground to hold more moisture. Regenerative agriculture attempts to mimic these conditions with livestock, such as cattle, sheep and goats."

Why Conventional Meat Is Bad for You

Antibiotic Use in CAFO Animals Is Out of Control

Nine times as much in the case of cattle raised for beef

5.5 times higher for turkeys

Three times higher in chickens

Twice as high for pigs

"U.S. cattle farmers are massively overusing antibiotics. These findings show the huge advantages of British beef, which is often from grass-reared animals, whereas U.S. cattle are usually finished in intensive feedlots. Trade negotiators who may be tempted to lift the ban on U.S. beef should not only be considering the impact of growth hormones, but also, antibiotic resistance due to rampant antibiotic use.

Soil-Based Agriculture Is Vital to Our Future on Planet Earth