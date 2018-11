It seems we live in a time when people simply don't know what to eat. Many of us want to do what's right for our bodies and our planet, but we're bombarded with conflicting messages or information that is just plain false.On Nov. 7, 2018, news giant CNN , which touts itself as "the most trusted name in news," reported a global meat tax could save 220,000 lives and cut health care bills by $41 billion each year. CNN's report is based on a recent study from Oxford University "The numbers are based on evidence that links meat consumption to increased risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke and diabetes. Three years ago, the World Health Organization declared red meat such as beef, lamb and pork to be carcinogenic when eaten in processed forms, including sausages, bacon and beef jerky," it said.My life's work centers on animal agriculture and air quality, and the goal of feeding a world population that will reach 10 billion in about three decade's time.Peeling back the layers, today I want to take a half-step away from my day-to-day work to focus on the myth (perpetuated by many, including CNN yesterday) that eating meat, especially red meat and processed meat, can lead to cancer. My reason?Partly to blame for the misconception is a 2015 study from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the World Health Organization (WHO). The report tried to link meat with certain types of cancer, primarily CRC. This year, IARC released the full scientific basis of its finding,For instance, IARC claimed that 800 studies were used in its review, but in reality, nearly all were eliminated.In the end, one has to wonder why it took IARC more than two years to present the evidence used to arrive at its 2015 conclusion, especially if that evidence was so bulletproof.The message from IARC has been so misleading and has caused such confusion that its parent organization, WHO, came forward several years ago to deflate IARC's claim and reassure the public that meat should be consumed in moderation as part of a healthy, balanced diet.In addition, the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) states in relation to colon cancer,Professors Gordon Guyatt and Benjamin Djulbegovic, two leaders in evidence-based medicine, recently pointed out the minimal relative risk of meat leading to CRC: 1.17. Compare that to smoking, which makes one's chances of developing lung cancer nine to 25 times greater, or to the fact thatIf only cancer could be linked to a single cause. Who wouldn't wish for that? However, cancer is a very complex disease that simply can't be traced to one factor, let alone one food source. Genetics, physical activity levels and lifestyle habits (e.g., tobacco and alcohol use) play a role.Putting a so-called "sin tax" on meat would only make it more difficult for consumers to access a food product that is vitally important to human health and survival now and in the future. Adding insult to injury is the fact that its upside (or promise) is negligible at best.