Want to boost your IQ and promote health and wellness? Eat beef made from cattle — it's as simple as that!In recent weeks, the latest in plant-based and petri-dish protein headlines have dominated the news. And despite consumers not exactly going wild over choices like the Beyond and Impossible Burgers — because really, these are just processed junk parading themselves as alternatives to beef burgers — there appears to be a new contender in town. It's called the Awesome Burger, and it's made by Nestle. According to Fast Company, "Three years ago, the plant-based but meat-like Beyond Burger hit shelves at a Whole Foods in Colorado. The next month, the Impossible Burger went on the menu at Momufuku Nishi in New York City. Now - as the Impossible Burger starts to roll out at Burger King nationwide, and Beyond recently had the best-performing IPO of the year - Nestlé, the largest food company in the world, is preparing for the U.S. launch of a similarly realistic plant-based burger of its own. Called the Awesome Burger, the new product was developed by Sweet Earth, a California-based brand that Nestlé acquired in 2017."Hey, I think I might have a winner in there, don't you?And when I think of the real deal, 100%, nothing but the beef burger, I know with great certainty that we have science-based nutrition on our side.Take, for example, these recent headlines, which prove that beef derived from cattle is the "wise" choice for our brains and for our bodies, too.Eck writes, "Meat-eating might have allowed the many beautiful languages spoken in the world today to come into existence.Joyce writes, "As we got more meat, our guts shrank because we didn't need a giant vegetable processor any more. Our bodies could spend more energy on other things like building a bigger brain.According to the study, "Previous research suggests that a Mediterranean diet can help to reduce the risk of certain health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer's disease and dementia and improve overall life expectancy. However, there is inconclusive evidence to suggest a Mediterranean diet also reduces the risk of developing MS.Nina Teicholz, author of "Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat & Cheese Belong in A Healthy Diet," recently debated a pro-plant-based expert on the lack of rigorous science to back a meatless way of eating.So while "experts" with extreme biases try to spoon-feed their plant-based diet regimes down our throats, I will continue to happily prepare meat for myself and my family. I'm confident that consuming beef — the real deal beef, that is — is a nutrient-dense source of what our bodies and brains need to thrive.