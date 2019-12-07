© Reuters/Shannon Stapleton



Democrat hopeful Joe Biden says jobs aren't about the money, but his words rang hollow for critics who shot back with reminders about low wages and the former vice president's son getting a cushy gig at a Ukrainian oil company.Biden's latest pitch to voters is thatto the working middle class.Too many people today can't do that," Biden tweeted on Friday.Although the US economy is continuing to boom in terms of job growth, half of Americans still work in low-wage professions. Middle class financial struggles are a hot topic on the campaign trail among Democrats seeking their party's 2020 presidential nomination.Taking into consideration the accusations that Biden got his own son a $50,000 a month job with the controversial oil company Burisma while he was vice president,journalist Aaron Maté commented.because we need money to live. Meanwhile, much of the most important work in the world is done for free, and isn't even called work because people aren't paid to do it.. We should end it with UBI [universal basic income]," wrote Scott Santens, a UBI advocate with over 100,000 followers.is one of the main talking points of Andrew Yang, one of Biden's rivals for the nomination. Some Twitter users were quick to point out that Biden was basically borrowing his latest talking point from his competitor."Whoever is responsible for this twitter, delete this tweet. It is a copy of @AndrewYang's speech," a Twitter user wrote, while linking to a clip of Yang speaking at a debate."@JoeBiden is #YangGang. Makes sense, he really is the best candidate in the field," another user wrote."Seen the jobs numbers today Gramps?" said one Twitter user, referencing the November report that boastedBiden's jobs tweet comes just after the former vice president took his gaffes to a whole new level while campaigning in Iowa on Thursday.