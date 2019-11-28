As Thanksgiving draws near, The College Fix visited Macalester College in Minnesota to ask students if it's acceptable to celebrate the holiday.For those who said no, they mainly focused on themes such as oppression and colonization."I think that Thanksgiving has been misconstrued a lot, especially in textbooks," one student told The College Fix. "It's kind of just based off of the genocide of indigenous people andA few students took this a step further, explaining how they believe most American holidays are rooted in oppression."What do Americans do except for celebrate unethical holidays," one student said. Another student interviewed outside the campus chapel said that no holidays with religious connotations should be observed.After spending several hours speaking with students,