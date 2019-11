"Every woman should be given the chance to raise her child. While they are still pregnant, they can leave the country. The UK system is totally unfair: it is based on what may potentially happen in the future. In what other circumstances is someone judged for a crime they have not committed? People can't believe it if I say one reason given for a child to be removed is a potential future risk of emotional abuse . People say I may be helping people who go on to abuse a child but we are talking about predictions. The women cannot hide their birth in the new country and they enter into the system there. They don't go off the radar."

"Jailed murderers are treated better... Hardened criminals can phone out and discuss anything they want with visiting family and friends. The ironic fact is that the children are much more likely to come to harm in foster homes than with their mothers ."

"Nobody knows about this in the UK because nobody can speak about it,"

'France let me keep baby UK wanted to take away'

The Connexion, 30 Oct 2019

This happens to several hundred British women every year.

"He could not deal with the fact they took everything from us and we were powerless. In a matter of one day we went from having a house, friends, family, to nothing. We were in a country where we could not speak the language, we did not know where to go, we had no friends. It was the worst time of my life... I lost the love of my life."

"He sent us a text saying 'I will make sure you never see that baby' but social services did not take this into consideration. We had to go to horrendous meetings and they would say you need to do this and that... we did everything they asked. On the last meeting, social workers said they were allowed to take the baby after it was born. From day one, you could tell it was the decision they would come to. No matter what you said, they weren't listening. The accusations against us were unfounded."

'Punishing people for crime they have not committed is wrong', campaigner insists

Ian Josephs told Connexion he got involved after learning of a woman's case while he was a county councillor in Kent.

He receives several calls a day after women contact him through his website ( forced-adoption.com ). He gives advice and pays for the mothers to leave the UK.

Mr Josephs, 87, said: "Every woman should be given the chance to raise her child. While they are still pregnant, they can leave the country. The UK system is totally unfair: it is based on what may potentially happen in the future. In what other circumstances is someone judged for a crime they have not committed? People can't believe it if I say one reason given for a child to be removed is a potential future risk of emotional abuse. People say I may be helping people who go on to abuse a child but we are talking about predictions. The women cannot hide their birth in the new country and they enter into the system there. They don't go off the radar."

He says "Jailed murderers are treated better... Hardened criminals can phone out and discuss anything they want with visiting family and friends. The ironic fact is that the children are much more likely to come to harm in foster homes than with their mothers."

Once children are taken into care, he adds, "Nobody knows about this in the UK because nobody can speak about it."

He says the law must change so that children can only be taken away if a parent has been convicted of a serious crime against children.

Freedom of speech should also be given back to the parents, who are under gagging orders, he said.

A British woman has told how she was allowed to keep her son in France after she fled the UK to stop him being taken away at birth under the Children Act.

Former health worker Sarah-Jane Poole, 33, has been investigated by French social services and, now two years later, they have stopped monitoring her.

The reasons are varied: for example, a violent relationship.

Other countries remove children without parental consent.

Ms Poole and her partner became subject to UK checks because she had suffered depression and takes antidepressants. Mr James Howard, 32, who ran a window cleaning business, had a criminal record for possession of cannabis and stealing a car and had also undergone therapy in a psychiatric hospital.

Ms Poole says it was the stress of the move and UK investigation.

Campaigners want the law changed so children can only be removed if a crime is committed.

Ms Poole and her partner fled their home in Caldicot, south Wales, to France when she was eight months pregnant after learning their baby was at risk of being removed at birth.

After children are removed, they can be put up for "forced adoption".

Ms Poole's mother, a former dental receptionist, has since moved to live with her daughter and grandson in Mirande, Gers.

Ms Poole is still traumatised by the way she and her partner were treated by Welsh social services.

It started, she said, when a friend of her partner, whom he met in the psychiatric hospital and who had mental issues, contacted social services about them.

The 50-year-old accused the pair of taking drugs and other offences and began threatening them on a daily basis.

Ms Poole said: "He could not deal with the fact they took everything from us and we were powerless. In a matter of one day we went from having a house, friends, family, to nothing. We were in a country where we could not speak the language, we did not know where to go, we had no friends. It was the worst time of my life... I lost the love of my life."

"He sent us a text saying 'I will make sure you never see that baby' but social services did not take this into consideration. We had to go to horrendous meetings and they would say you need to do this and that... we did everything they asked. On the last meeting, social workers said they were allowed to take the baby after it was born. From day one, you could tell it was the decision they would come to. No matter what you said, they weren't listening. The accusations against us were unfounded."

UK social services traced the couple to France but they then came under French social services investigation.

After her son was born, Ms Poole had monthly monitoring from social workers here but this has now stopped.

She said: "French social services were a dream compared to the UK. They really wanted to help me. They saved me."

She is now trying to build a life in France and is looking for work, and for help with learning French. She says that if she returns to the UK, her son could still be taken away from her.

"I feel safe here. But the worry is on being able to stay," she said.

A spokesman for French social services said: "We can't comment on an individual case but it is correct that the law in France and the UK is different. France puts the link between the mother and child at the centre."

A Welsh social services worker, contacted by Connexion, said: "We cannot advise on this case and are not able to comment in general."

A French documentary on the subject of forced adoptions 'Les enfants volés d'Angleterre' (The stolen children of England) was shown on French TV in 2016.