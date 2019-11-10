Comment: This is completely outrageous.
'Punishing people for crime they have not committed is wrong', campaigner insists
Ian Josephs told Connexion he got involved after learning of a woman's case while he was a county councillor in Kent.
He receives several calls a day after women contact him through his website (forced-adoption.com). He gives advice and pays for the mothers to leave the UK.
They mainly travel to France or Spain. Ireland is another destination.
Mr Josephs, 87, said:
"Every woman should be given the chance to raise her child. While they are still pregnant, they can leave the country. The UK system is totally unfair: it is based on what may potentially happen in the future. In what other circumstances is someone judged for a crime they have not committed? People can't believe it if I say one reason given for a child to be removed is a potential future risk of emotional abuse. People say I may be helping people who go on to abuse a child but we are talking about predictions. The women cannot hide their birth in the new country and they enter into the system there. They don't go off the radar."
Comment: He is making this up, surely?
He says adoption is pushed in the UK as it represents a billion-pound industry, and social workers come under pressure to place children into new families.
Comment: What, against the wishes of the parents??
Mr Josephs said:
"Jailed murderers are treated better... Hardened criminals can phone out and discuss anything they want with visiting family and friends. The ironic fact is that the children are much more likely to come to harm in foster homes than with their mothers."
Comment: Indeed. This has long since been demonstrated by statistics and research. So what is the UK govt playing at?
He says the law must change so that children can only be taken away if a parent has been convicted of a serious crime against children.
Freedom of speech should also be given back to the parents, who are under gagging orders, he said.
"Nobody knows about this in the UK because nobody can speak about it," he added.
Comment: 'Forced adoptions'?? What barbarity is this?
Here's another article about it, also from The Connexion (an English-language publication read by UK expats in France)...
'France let me keep baby UK wanted to take away'
The Connexion, 30 Oct 2019
Hundreds of British parents flee the country with their children to escape 'forced adoption' every year. Here, one mother who came to France tells her story...
A British woman has told how she was allowed to keep her son in France after she fled the UK to stop him being taken away at birth under the Children Act.
Comment: At birth?? Under the 'CHILDREN Act'?? The dystopian 'future' is well and truly here.
Former health worker
This happens to several hundred British women every year.
A baby can be removed at birth under UK law and put into foster care or up for adoption, without parental consent, if the parents are deemed to be potentially dangerous to their child in the future.
It is a prediction and not based on proof. The decision is taken in a family court, with judges hearing reports from social workers.
Comment: The 'family courts' strike again. As we've seen in other contexts - the wave of children being taken from their fathers, for example - family courts have become (or alwys were) truly diabolical institutions.
The reasons are varied: for example, a previous violent relationship.
Other countries remove children only if abuse is happening.
Comment: Duh. Is the UK the only country where this Orwellian yardstick of 'predictive abuse' applies? We've not heard of this happening elsewhere...
Ms Poole and her partner became subject to UK checks because she had suffered depression as a teenager and takes antidepressants. Mr James Howard, 32, who ran a window cleaning business, had a criminal record for possession of cannabis and stealing a car in his teenage years and had also undergone therapy in a psychiatric hospital.
He committed suicide nine months after their son was born in France.
Ms Poole says it was the stress of the move and UK investigation.
"He could not deal with the fact they took everything from us and we were powerless. In a matter of one day we went from having a house, friends, family, to nothing. We were in a country where we could not speak the language, we did not know where to go, we had no friends. It was the worst time of my life... I lost the love of my life."Campaigners want the law changed so children can only be removed if a crime is committed. They say suicide among such parents is not rare and often social workers cite it as a validation of their action. Ms Poole and her partner fled their home in Caldicot, south Wales, to France when she was eight months pregnant after learning their baby was at risk of being removed at birth.
After children are removed, they can be put up for "forced adoption" and, once they have been adopted or fostered, cannot be returned.
Ms Poole's mother, a former dental receptionist, has since moved to live with her daughter and grandson in Mirande, Gers.
Ms Poole is still traumatised by the way she and her partner were treated by Welsh social services.
It started, she said, when a friend of her partner, whom he met in the psychiatric hospital and who had mental issues, contacted social services about them.
The 50-year-old accused the pair of taking drugs and other offences and began threatening them on a daily basis.
Ms Poole said:
"He sent us a text saying 'I will make sure you never see that baby' but social services did not take this into consideration. We had to go to horrendous meetings and they would say you need to do this and that... we did everything they asked. On the last meeting, social workers said they were allowed to take the baby after it was born. From day one, you could tell it was the decision they would come to. No matter what you said, they weren't listening. The accusations against us were unfounded."
Comment: Don't ever do anything they ask, especially at the beginning. They're feeling you out for weaknesses. Once they find them, then they'll use the law against you to exploit you. Until then they have no authority to take your children.
UK social services traced the couple to France but they then came under French social services investigation.
After her son was born, Ms Poole had monthly monitoring from social workers here but this has now stopped as it was deemed unnecessary.
She said: "French social services were a dream compared to the UK. They really wanted to help me. They saved me."
She is now trying to build a life in France and is looking for work, and for help with learning French. She says that if she returns to the UK, her son could still be taken away from her.
"I feel safe here. But the worry is on being able to stay," she said.
A spokesman for French social services said: "We can't comment on an individual case but it is correct that the law in France and the UK is different. France puts the link between the mother and child at the centre."
A Welsh social services worker, contacted by Connexion, said: "We cannot advise on this case and are not able to comment in general."
A French documentary on the subject of forced adoptions 'Les enfants volés d'Angleterre' (The stolen children of England) was shown on French TV in 2016. You can see it by clicking here.
Comment: A SOTT commenter recently complained that we spend too much time publishing stories about 'social engineering' and its consequences in the UK.
Evidently, that country is 'further down the road' of said social engineering.
Here's the French TV documentary mentioned above. If anyone finds it with English subs, please let us know. Needless to say, it was never shown on British TV...
In the meantime, here's a talk about this abomination by the above-mentioned activist, Ian Josephs:
Check out Josephs' website, forced-adoption.com, where he lays out what has been happening in the UK for years, and what parents can do about it.
This madness was apparently started under the Blair regime and has now grown into a billion £ market. Ostensibly, it was done to 'protect' children from harmful family situations, but that was just the cover for something completely different. As Josephs explains in his video talk, the victims aren't necessarily the poorest - the fostering industry targets the most vulnerable.
In 2015, RT UK picked up the scent and published the following documentary, which tells the stories of many families' efforts - some successful, the vast majority not - to get their children back from the state and whichever strangers it sold them off to...