"Every woman should be given the chance to raise her child. While they are still pregnant, they can leave the country. The UK system is totally unfair: it is based on what may potentially happen in the future. In what other circumstances is someone judged for a crime they have not committed? People can't believe it if I say one reason given for a child to be removed is a potential future risk of emotional abuse . People say I may be helping people who go on to abuse a child but we are talking about predictions. The women cannot hide their birth in the new country and they enter into the system there. They don't go off the radar."

"Jailed murderers are treated better... Hardened criminals can phone out and discuss anything they want with visiting family and friends. The ironic fact is that the children are much more likely to come to harm in foster homes than with their mothers ."

"Nobody knows about this in the UK because nobody can speak about it,"

'France let me keep baby UK wanted to take away'

The Connexion, 30 Oct 2019

"He could not deal with the fact they took everything from us and we were powerless. In a matter of one day we went from having a house, friends, family, to nothing. We were in a country where we could not speak the language, we did not know where to go, we had no friends. It was the worst time of my life... I lost the love of my life."

"He sent us a text saying 'I will make sure you never see that baby' but social services did not take this into consideration. We had to go to horrendous meetings and they would say you need to do this and that... we did everything they asked. On the last meeting, social workers said they were allowed to take the baby after it was born. From day one, you could tell it was the decision they would come to. No matter what you said, they weren't listening. The accusations against us were unfounded."