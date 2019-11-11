"In 2010 Fife social workers shocked Britain by ruling Kerry, who used to have a cleft palate and has moderate learning difficulties, was unfit to wed or be a mum.



But Kerry and Mark defied them, marrying and fleeing to Ireland when she became pregnant with her first son.



They had another boy there and she and Mark were deemed fit parents by Irish social services, who removed their sons from their register.



But when the couple returned to Fife thinking they had proved themselves, their boys were handed to a foster family .



Close to tears, Kerry said: "I can't describe what it feels like to have your children taken away, screaming for you."

"It's clear to me that Fife social services have acted vindictively against this young family.



They were living happily in Ireland and Mark and Kerry were considered to be suitable parents.



There has never been an incident to suggest they are not suitable parents.



Taking any child into care is extremely disruptive and traumatic and it should be done only when essential for the safety and well being of the child."

Baby Stolen From Mother's Womb

"The rules are straightforward when it comes to foreign nationals and care proceedings. The foreign country concerned should be contacted through their central authority (in Italy's case part of the Justice Ministry). This clearly did not happen and for this Essex County Council are clearly in the wrong.



Essex have not managed to explain why no-one in the wider extended family was competent to look after the baby when they were already looking after two of her siblings. Additionally Essex have not explained why this baby was in their control to get adopted when the mother always intended to return to Italy."

"Your family courts and your social workers invaded my body and stole my baby. I believe that the British authorities planned to adopt my daughter from the very beginning."

hundreds of children are being stolen in the UK for profit

"Fassit provides a website containing information and advice for families with children experiencing frustration in working with Social Services in Child protection Proceedings. Initially a organisation looking to change views over the legitimacy and ethics of 'forced adoption' the organisation has grown to encompass support for individuals at any point in the investigative processes operated by Children's Social Services.



Fassit are trying to protect all children where massive legal resources and support can be better used on keeping children at home with their families and not completely wasted on unnecessary court proceedings. [Children in care cost the taxpayer an average of £2,500 per child, per week - more than four times what it would cost to send a child to Eton. Channel 4 Profiting From Kids In Care]



Fassit are finding that social workers are removing hundreds of children from innocent parents each year through sheer incompetence and organisational failure what could best be described as blatant discrepancies between the evidence presented at Court by expert witnesses (social services; health; education etc.) and the actual events or material facts of the case."

How Many UK Children Are Currently In State Care?

One Mother Is Speaking Out

"Forced adoption is an act in which the parents have no say. Their children are forcibly stolen from them and their parental rights stripped, for no other reason than that of social services meeting their monthly targets for how many children they take into care and adopt each and every month, being driven by the financial bonuses should they achieve these said targets. A lifelong trauma caused by lies from social services and Cafcass in the family courts."

"I myself am a mother falsely accused of child abuse. No factual-based, proven evidence to support within the family courts that I had abused my children. I have had my two sons permanently removed from my loving care.



I was described as "a loving mother," with my "parenting skills to a high standard." Regardless, I have been separated from my children indefinitely, who as siblings have been permanently separated from each other. My eldest son remains in long-term foster care, regardless of there being no initial allegations of abuse regarding him.



I have been denied contact, and am in fact in a position where social services tell me absolutely nothing about my children, even before the forced adoption of my youngest, that I am unaware of even if my children are dead or alive.



I can only imagine how my children are feeling, based on how I feel on a day-to-day basis. Lost, hurt, numb, lonely, distraught, depressed, confused, like my life is over, I don't have a life, just an existence. Will we ever see each other again? I have no idea, but I hold on to the hope that my children will find their roots.



I feel through the unconditional love that I shared with my children, the indefinite love that I gave to them, and the eternal love that I feel for them, that they will find their way home one day, if I don't find them first. Forced adoption is a lifelong living bereavement."

she has been silenced by the UK Justice System and threatened with a prison sentence if she speaks openly about her case

Conclusion: Being Falsely Accused of Child Abuse is a Universal Problem