UK Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg has been denounced for his "vile" and "insensitive" comments after suggesting victims and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire lacked "common sense."Those comments alone may have raised a few eyebrows, but Rees-Mogg ploughed on to give a somewhat damning assessment of Grenfell residents' decision-making during the fire in June 2017, which saw 72 people killed.Rees-Mogg's comments have sparked widespread outrage. Ahmed Chellat, 62, who lost five members of his family in the tragedy, insisted that the Conservative politician needed to be challenged on his views.Many on social media have branded the MP for North East Somerset's comments as "vile," with one person tweeting: "What an absolute ghoul."The context of a general election campaign has not gone unnoticed, with Kevin Schofield, editor of Politics Home, suggesting that such a gaffe "loses elections." Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also took to Twitter to denounce the "crass and insensitive comments."On Tuesday morning, Rees-Mogg insisted that he "profoundly apologizes" for upsetting survivors and the families of the victims, but claimed in "hindsight" he or anyone else would not have taken the London fire service's advice to 'stay put' in the building.