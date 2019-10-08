Give the man his Nobel peace prize already. Heck, if O'bomber got it...
It's time for the US to "get out of ridiculous endless wars
," President Donald Trump said ahead of a withdrawal of US troops from border areas in northeastern Syrian as the Turkish military prepares for an anti-Kurdish incursion.
"The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago. We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight,"
Trump said in a Twitter thread on Monday just as US troops stationed in northeastern Syria were reportedly pulling back from their positions.
Trump claimed credit for "quickly" defeating the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Syria before explaining why he apparently chose to abandon Kurdish militias, who fought that battle with US air and artillery support, in their stand-off with Turkey.
"The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so. They have been fighting Turkey for decades
. I held off this fight for almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home
," he said.
"Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their 'neighborhood.' They all hate ISIS, have been enemies for years. We are 7,000 miles away
and will crush ISIS again if they come anywhere near us!" the US president added.
Trump also complained about the EU's failure to take responsibility for trying and jailing its citizens who went to Syria to join IS and were later captured by the Kurds. The US will not be a "sucker" to Europe on any issue, Trump declared.
The US president's apparent washing of hands comes as Turkey prepares for an invasion into Syria targeting Kurdish militias, whom Ankara considers a terrorist force allied with a Kurdish insurgency on Turkey's own territory. Turkey wants to establish a "safety zone" along the border between the two countries, arguing that as a side benefit it will allow Syrian refugees, currently residing in Turkey, to return to their country.
The Syrian Kurds earlier said Washington failed to deliver on its commitment to protect them from the Turkish onslaught.
Comment:
Before the Americans' announcement, the Kurds protested Turkey's plans, hoping for U.S. assistance:
Pleading for protection against a looming Turkish cross-border invasion and 'occupation,' protesters in the predominantly Kurdish Syrian border region marched towards a military base that is occupied by US-led forces.
"Down with Erdogan, down with the occupation!" chanted protesters as they marched several kilometers from the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ayn in Hasakah governorate to hand over their petition seeking protection from a seemingly imminent Turkish incursion.
Quite ironic, protesting the occupation of one nation (Turkey), to the military forces of another occupying nation (the U.S.).
The military outpost near Tel Arqam is occupied by US-led coalition forces, who intervened in the conflict in breach of Syria's sovereignty more than five years ago, on the pretext of battling the Islamic State terrorist group. Supplying Kurdish militias with arms and using them as their boots on the ground (after years of supporting 'moderate rebels' flopped and turned out a PR disaster), Washington managed to maintain a foothold in the north of Syria.
In something of a shocker, the White House has washed their hands of the issue:
Indeed, according to Kurdish representatives, US troops have begun withdrawing from positions
along the Turkey-Syria border in Syria's northeast. The 'Syrian Democratic Forces' become yet another proxy army betrayed by the US, but that's the price to pay for siding with a 'Big Protector' located 7,000 miles away and with hundreds of 'irons in the fire'.
This is apparently footage of them moving out:
This is why we generally support Trump. The bar was set so low when the Neocons declared 'endless war' post-9/11 that anyone coming in to at least put some kind of a brake on it would be a welcome development.
On specific issues, and whether or not his influence is actually making US foreign policy less violent in real terms, we can debate the merits or otherwise of Trump.
But on the overall issue of at least signalling a desire to rein in US military aggression, there is only one position to take with respect to Trump: supporting him.
Anyone not doing so is with the warmongers, whether they see it that way or not.
UPDATE 22:15 CET
Trump's not done yet! He has since tweeted this strange warning to the Turkish government:
Where to start with that one?! If Trump can get the U.S. out of Syria completely, he can be forgiven for the outrageous lie that the U.S. captured "100% of the ISIS Caliphate". The Russians and Syrians cleared them out of everything west of the Euphrates!
Bottom line: Trump has taken the opportunity - provided primarily by Russia - to withdraw US forces from the region with dignity intact.
Predictably, the war whores are furious:
Thankfully, some among the non-power elite are more clear-headed (and less evil in general):
Without their imperial protectors, the Kurds are now ready to negotiate
with Damascus:
"In order for the AANES to continue to safeguard the people's rights and play a role in all Syria, an agreement with Damascus is necessary. This is why we have repeatedly tried, either directly or through Russia, to hold dialogue with Damascus and reach a political agreement to end the Syrian crisis and confront the agendas seeking the division of the Syrian territory", Badran Jiakurd, an adviser to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, said.
He continued on by saying that they "have always recognised and believed in the importance of holding a serious dialogue with Damascus and we will always be open to achieve this end. Russia could play a role in this respect, and we believe that this would be of crucial importance".
"We will do whatever it takes to protect our region from any attack and defend our people. We hope that Russia could play a role in resuming the dialogue to resolve the Syrian crisis, and we are ready to resume dialogue with Damascus for this purpose", Jiakurd said.
Kurds in the de facto autonomous region have already tried to reach an agreement with the Syrian authorities in order to ensure their protection from Turkey, but those talks have not achieved any tangible results.
That's because the Kurds weren't willing to compromise in those negotiations. Looks like that may change very soon.
Speaking of Turkey, its forces have already begun airstrikes
against targets on the Syrian-Iraqi border...
UPDATE 8th October 2019 12:00:
Fort Russ reports
that Russia has called on Turkey to refrain from steps likely to hamper Syria settlement:
The Kremlin calls for refraining from actions that may hamper Syrian settlement, Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Ankara is gearing up for an operation in northeastern Syria.
"In this case, it is important to refrain from any actions that may create obstacles on the path of the Syrian settlement," he noted, according to TASS.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin expects that in its preparations for an operation in northeastern Syria Turkey will proceed from the postulate that the territorial and political integrity of the country must be preserved.
"We know that certain perspectives are opening up and we understand that it will be a long and thorny path. And now that the Syrian Constitutional Committee has been formed and when the date for its meetings has been appointed, it is vital to refrain from any steps that may harm Syrian settlement," he added.
"The Kremlin knows Turkey is committed to the postulate of Syria's territorial and political integrity, to the understanding that Syria's territorial integrity is the point of departure — both in the course of efforts to achieve a settlement in Syria and in all other matters. We hope that our Turkish counterparts will first and foremost adhere to this postulate in all situations," Peskov told the media.
At the same time, Moscow agrees that "Turkey may take action to ensure its security".
"It means resistance to terrorist elements that may be hiding in Syria. But first and foremost we say that the territorial and political integrity of Syria must be observed," Peskov added.
According to Peskov, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Erdogan of Turkey haven't discussed Ankara's plans to carry out a military operation in northeastern Syria.
"However, you know that Russian and Turkish militaries and intelligence agencies maintain close contact," Peskov pointed out.
Erdogan said on Monday that the United States has begun troop pullout from northeastern Syria, where Ankara is going to create a security zone.
"After talks [with US President Donald Trump] yesterday evening the process of the US troop pullout has begun, just as Mr. President promised. Our authorities concerned are working [along these lines]," Erdogan told the media at Ankara airport before flying to Serbia, according to the NTV channel.
Erdogan recalled his latest promise to "suddenly arrive in Syria one night" for conducting a new operation, noting, "We are resolutely minded because the terrorist threat is intolerable to us."
Sputnik reports
that Pompeo and UK's Raab met to discuss, amongst other things, the events in Syria:
"They ... discussed a variety of international security challenges, including Iran's destabilizing role in the Middle East, Turkey's plans to potentially invade Syria, and the tragic death of a British citizen in an accident involving the spouse of an American diplomat", the statement said.
Pompeo and Raab also discussed a possible free trade agreement between the US and the UK after Great Britain departs the European Union.
Syrian state television reported earlier on Monday that Turkish aircraft had attacked an SDF base near the city of al-Malikiya, in the Hasakah province.
According to Sham FM radio, two bridges were destroyed at a checkpoint on the border between Syria and Iraq as a result of Turkish airstrikes on Monday.
Turkey's FM attempts to reassure Iran's Zarif that its actions
in Syria are a 'temporary measure':
Turkey's actions in northeastern Syria are a temporary measure, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
"During the telephone conversation, Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey respects the territorial integrity of Syria, saying that Turkey's step in this region [in the northeast] is temporary," the ministry said in a statement.
In turn, Zarif stressed that Tehran is opposed to military operations in Syria and considers it vital to respect the territorial integrity of the country in order to ensure a stable and secure situation there.
Unsurprisingly, despite the US claiming to be pulling out of Syria, the troops remain
and airspace is still under their control:
"Two very small detachments" - less than 25 people - have been moved back "a very short distance," the source continued.
"There's no change to our military posture in the northeast" of Syria beyond that tiny troop movement, the source insisted, adding that the US still controls the airspace in the northeast region of the country - a far cry from the wholesale abandonment of the region Washington's hawks have been wailing about all morning. Pro-war politicians from Senator Lindsay Graham to former UN ambassador Nikki Haley slammed President Trump's "betrayal" of the Kurds, whom the US has been backing - and bankrolling - in an effort to maintain a foothold in Syria.
Fort Russ reports
that Kurdish militias have deployed a massive amounts of troops and equipment:
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have dispatched massive military equipment and troops to border areas with Turkey after recent threats by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to launch military operations in the eastern Euphrates, battlefield sources in northern Syria said. Hundreds of Kurdish militias together with their military hardware and equipment have been sent to an area stretching from Ra'as al-Ain to Tal Abyaz and Kobani along borders with Turkey.
They also pointed to the reinforcing of military positions by the SDF in the towns of al-Advanieh, al-Moshirefeh, Zazoueh and al-Tavilah near Ra'as al-Ain in Hasaka and Tal Abyaz in northern Raqqa near the border with Turkey, and said that the SDF has declared a state of full alert. The Xeber news website, affiliated to the Kurdish militias, reported that the US fighter jets have been flying over Tal Abyaz, Solouk and Ain Issa close to the border with Turkey in Hasaka as the US patrols have also been seen.
President Erdogan warned that Turkey will conduct airstrikes and ground operations against Kurdish militias in the eastern Euphrates soon. In relevant remarks on Saturday, President Erdogan said that "Turkey is ready for an operation east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to clear the region of terrorists". Addressing the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's 29th Consultation and Assessment meeting in Kizilcahaman, a retreat town of capital Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey aims to establish peace east of the Euphrates River by purging the Syrian region from terrorists, Anadolu news agency reported.
"We have completed our preparations and action plan, the necessary instructions were given. It is maybe today or tomorrow the time to clear the way for [our] peace efforts which is set and the process for them was started. We will carry out a ground and air operation," Erdogan noted.
Turkey has long complained about the threat of terrorists coming from east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, which neighbors its southern border, vowing to take military action to prevent formation of a "terrorist corridor" there. Turkey made all kinds of warnings to the related parties of the issue on establishing a safe zone in northern Syria, Erdogan said.
"Our aim is, I underline it, to shower east of Euphrates with peace," he added.
"We have been patient enough. Land patrols, air patrols [carried out with the US for safe zone], we see that all were a tale," the president added.
The US and Turkish troops carried out their first joint ground patrol for the zone on September 9. While Turkey welcomes the joint patrols, it has also announced that the US is not doing enough to set up the safe zone properly. On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.
Meanwhile the Russian army sends
in reinforcements to Aleppo:
The sources noted that the intensified patrolling by the Russian troops in the region is carried out with the aim of reinstating the ceasefire in Tal Rafat and after the Turkish Army's artillery attacks on the surrounding areas of Tal Rafat from the areas under their control. The English-language Al-Masdar News Website reported that after Ankara's recent threat to launch military operations in northern and eastern Syria, the Russian Army has increased the number of its troops in Tal Rafat.
Al-Masdar also said that the presence of the Russian troops is aimed at blocking the Turkish Army's possible attack on the region. Turkey is deploying reinforcements to the Syrian border following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement of a looming military operation against the US-backed Kurdish militants. Military convoys have been captured in dozens of photos and videos, confirming the Turkish leader's claim that preparations have been finalized to establish a so-called 'safe zone' on Syrian soil along the Turkish border and that the operation could be launched "as soon as today or tomorrow".
Erdogan even openly suggested that Washington was after a safe zone "not for Turkey but for the terrorist group". Neither the US nor Turkey bothered to consult Damascus, which has repeatedly blasted all their joint and unilateral endeavors as flagrant violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Trump warns
Ankara to be careful of US personnel who are
"Syria was supposed to be a short-term hit [...] we only have 50 people in that area, that's a small sector, I don't want those 50 people hurt or killed or anything, I don't want anything bad to happen to our people and I told that to President [Recep] Erdogan", Trump said.
"I've told Turkey that if they do anything outside what we would think is inhumane [...] they could suffer the wrath of an extremely decimated economy", Trump said.
The SDF has said that Turkey's planned military operation in Syria's northern and eastern areas would have a "significant negative impact" on the war against the Daesh terrorist group and would "destroy all the stability achieved during the past years".
The United States began withdrawing its forces deployed with Syrian Kurds in the north of Syria and the White House announced that Turkey was free to move forward with its long-planned military operation.
