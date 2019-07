'Global Warming' or 'Climate Change'?

Man-made or Natural?

There have been scandals. Remember the leaked emails of British climatologists, when they manipulated climate data? A lot of people are simply fulfilling an order. 'We need to overheat the topic, here's the money, go.'

As parts of Europe enter a second heatwave this summer and battle wildfires to the drumbeat of weather warnings and climate change alarm, other parts of the world look on in envy as they shiver in their summer shorts.Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have just beaten an all-time heat record. The UK is set to do the same. France did it last month, but could come close again this week. Portugal has just brought one wildfire under control, and warns of a "very high" risk of more, as are Spain and Italy.All the while Moscow is getting soaked with rain in a July that's set to become the coldest in over 40 years. We asked climate and weather experts what's going on.There's no denying the planet, broadly speaking, is heating up. This year saw the warmest observed spring in the Northern hemisphere. June was the warmest on record worldwide. Some areas are becoming warmer at a faster rate than others - including those closer to the poles, says Dmitry Kiktyov, acting director of Rosgidromet, Russia's state weather service.Russia is also heating up faster than the global average in the last 40 years - 2.5 times faster, in fact. It has been gaining almost half-a-degree every decade since the late 1970s, according to Rosgidromet's 2018 climate report Why, then, are Muscovites grudgingly shuffling around in their autumn coats in July - which is supposed to be the hottest month of the year in these parts?The number of observed weather extremes and anomalies increases, but it's not necessarily a direct correlation with getting warmer.- though not everywhere," Kiktyov says."Observed" is the key word here, experts believe."Rains, downpours, storms - it was all there a hundred years ago, too. On the other hand,Whether that's because of climate change, or because there has been more monitoring, is not entirely clear," says Anatoly Tsygankov, deputy head of Rosgidromet's situation center. "Obviously, a hundred years ago, weather observation networks were very different from now. It was less dense, there were no satellites. Nowadays, the monitoring is more detailed."How much of this global warming is of our own doing is debatable." says Tsygankov., says Yevgeny Tishkovets, the chief specialist at the Phobos weather center." says Tishkovets.Despite all the apocalyptic worst-case scenarios flashing from news headlines,The human impact, in particular, has been exaggerated and vastly politicized, Tishkovets believes. He named the 2009 Climategate scandal as a case in point., he believes, because "how can you even verify a 50-year weather forecast?"Is every summer going to be like this now?"It's not all that straightforward;" Kiktyov says." says Tishkovets.