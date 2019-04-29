And finally, new rule, let's take a break from bashing millennials for their safe spaces, man buns, and avocado toast; and give them credit for doing something right: having less sex than other generations, and so less babies, which is good for the planet.

On Friday's Real Time show, HBO comedian Bill Maher ended his show with a commentary celebrating reports that young Americans have less sex and produce fewer children than past generations.As he argued that humans hurt the environment, he concluded that it would be better for Earth for more people to "not have kids, die and stay dead."The far-left comedian launched into his commentary at the end of the show's regular "New Rules" segment. After an entry in which he mused over the possibilty of former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen being put in a cage on The Twilight Zone, Maher brought up studies on young people and sex:He and the audience then applauded before he began citing study results. He then continued: "But instead of asking why America's young people are having less sex -- let's just be glad they are. Earth Day is coming up, and I can't think of a better gift to our planet than pumping out fewer humans to destroy it."After complaining about "climate deniers" not believing the world is overpopulated, he fearmongered about Earth's future: "So it's no wonder millennials are freaking out about having kids. They and generation Z are waking up en masse to the idea that, way too early in their lifetimes, the planet is going to be a shit show."He cited New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes as someone who had brought up the issue of whether young people should choose not to have children, as he also derided her critics as "fossils."And, after continuing to argue that humans are bad for the environment, he ended up concluding that more people should refuse to reproduce and then die: "So, please, masturbate -- don't procreate. Yank it until Trump is throwing paper towels at you. And remember, the best thing you can do for Earth is not have kids, die, and stay dead."