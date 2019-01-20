© Reuters / Mexican National Defence Secretary

A pipeline explosion north of Mexico City has killed at least 21 and injured more than 70 people who had been gathered around the ruptured Pemex line collecting free fuel. Another blast came minutes later near San Juan del Rio.The pipeline had been spewing fuel for several hours near Pemex's Tula refinery, and hundreds of people had reportedly gathered round with plastic containers and even vehicles to grab whatever fuel they could carry - rendering the eventual explosion that much more deadly. Videos posted on social media, apparently from the scene, show flames shooting dozens of meters upwards as people scurry around screaming.The site has been secured by the Mexican Army, according to Hidalgo state Governor Omar Fayad. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made cracking down on fuel thieves a priority, stating that the siphoning cost the government over US$3 billion in 2018.No one was reported injured in that blast.