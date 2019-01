© AFP / Romain CHANU

Several gas explosions rocked a university science library in eastern France as a massive construction fire broke out on its roof. Three people received minor injuries and students and staff were evacuated from campus buildings.A large fire broke out on Thursday morning at one of the Claude Bernard University Lyon 1 campuses in Villeurbanne, a suburb of Lyon in eastern France. Video from the scene showsThe fire erupted on the roof terrace when the building, which hosts the university's science library,, the university tweeted Local media says the blasts came from three gas tanks which exploded as the fire began to spread.Police and firefighters have been deployed to the scene. Staff and students were evacuated from nearby buildings.