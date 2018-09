© AP



One person died and about a dozen others were injured in Massachusetts on Thursday as a series of gas-related fires and explosions tore through several communities, authorities said.Rondon, a resident of Lawrence, was killed after one of the explosions sent a chimney crashing onto his car, Massachusetts State Police said."Our city has had a rough day today," the city of Lawrence said in a statement early Friday morning. "We grieve for the loss ... and continue to support first responders."Three victims in Andover included included a firefighter and two civilians, authorities said.Evacuations were taking place in multiple neighborhoods where residents smelled gas, according to state police. Those who live south of the Merrimack River were told to evacuate, Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said at a press conference Thursday night.Aerial footage taken by ABC Boston affiliate WCVB showed firefighters battling flames in a residential neighborhood that sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.Residents in Andover were evacuated to a local senior center, while residents in North Andover were directed to a nearby middle school.