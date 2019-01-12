© Thomas SAMSON / AFP



A powerful explosion occurred in the central district of Paris on Saturday morning, police confirmed.The explosion took place on the Rue de Trevise, causing fire and chaos on the adjacent streets, local witnesses and journalists report.Pictures and videos posted online show plumes of smoke and flames slowly consuming one of the buildings. Witnesses on the ground say many still need medical assistance.Preliminary reports from the site indicate several people were injured, although there are no official updates on the situation yet.The area, located on the right bank of the River Seine, is home to several places of interest, including the Paris Opera, Boulevard Haussmann, and the Theatre de Paris.Firefighters showed up at the scene shortly after the explosion. Once they arrived, they had to evacuate people who were unable to leave buildings affected by the blast.