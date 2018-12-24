A network of methane sensors deployed in the mine had not detected anything unusual prior to the blast

Thirteen miners have died and aboutafter a blast at a mine in the Czech Republic.Thirteen miners, including 12 Poles and one Czech, were killed in a methane blastThe explosion devastated areas of the CSM hard coal mine near the town of Karvina, which is located 300 kilometers (200 miles) east of Prague, according to the state-run OKD mining company, which operates the mine., OKD managing director Boleslav Kowalczyk said."The blast at the CSM mine is a huge tragedy," tweeted Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis. He will travel to the site later today along with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki."I wish to express words of deepest sympathy to all the close victims of the mining disaster in Karvina," Morawiecki said. "This is a huge tragedy for all Poles and Czechs."Polish President Andrzej Duda declared Sunday a day of national mourning. He expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying "O Lord, keep the families of the miners in your care. RIP."The deceased Polish miners were from the Poland-based Alpex mining company."We're one big family, it's a terrible tragedy," a Czech miner told the local Polar TV.Czech media reported on Friday that the fire had not been put out yet.OKD managing director Boleslav Kowalczyk saidhe said.