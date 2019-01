© Screenshot / Ruptly

At least four people have been killed and four others injured, while the fate of 68 remains unknown after a gas explosion shatteredThe blast rocked the apartment complex on Monday at, videos from the scene show.The disaster left at least four people dead, according to local officials. Two adults and two children were rescued from the rubble and hospitalized with their injuries.The fate of 35 remains unclear, the Emergencies Ministry told reporters.The tragedy was caused by a gas explosion, the regional office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed A woman living on the fourth floor of the building told Ruptly news agency that"We thought an earthquake had happened!" another witness said.Some 469 rescuers and 66 pieces of equipment were deployed to the scene. Additional teams, including psychiatric specialists and K-9 units, are being brought from all over Chelyabinsk Region and neighboring Bashkortostan Region.While the city has deployed its first-response teams, the Emergencies Ministry remains on a standby to fly four planes from Moscow to deliver more staff to the scene.The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the incident.