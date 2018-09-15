Thankfully the story didn't stop there. In his book The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion, social psychologist Jonathan Haidt set out to answer this question by assembling decades of his and others' pain-staking research. By grounding our knowledge of morality in the evolutionary history of mankind, he ultimately sets out a new theory of morality, one that is intuitively, intellectually, and empirically robust. Today on the Truth Perspective we'll discuss his arguments and the evidence he presents while placing them in their historical context.
Running Time: 01:23:49
Download: OGG, MP3