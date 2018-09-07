© Ammar Abdullah / Reuters



Call to end violence

Return of refugees key to resolving violence

The situation in Syria was discussed in Tehran on Friday by Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani as part of the so-called "Astana process."All three nations agree that the threat of radical Islamists in Syria must be eliminated, but differ as to how this should be achieved."We have to realize that only the destruction of the terrorists, a military victory against them, can ensure stability and peace in the future in Syria and not only in that country," he said.Turkey, which borders the Syrian governorate, is also objecting to a major operation there because it would likely cause a major exodus of refugees across the border, with extremists potentially sneaking in with refugees."[The refugees] would have no other way to go but Turkey. But we have already accepted 3.5 million refugees." said President Erdogan.according to the spirit of the agreements we made in Astana," Erdogan added,The Iranian president eventually agreed that civilians living in Idlib should not become victims of an anti-terrorist effort.At Erdogan's suggestion, the final communique of the summit was amended to include a call for all armed groups in Idlib to lay down arms and seek a political transition in the country.The Russian president remarked that the call is addressed to all armed groups in the Syrian province, including UN-designated terrorist groups.he said.he remarked.He suggested that regular drone attacks on the Russian military site should be stopped by pushing those launching them out of range.The Iranian president repeatedly stressed that foreign influence was a major factor in escalating the war in Syria, and called on the US to withdraw the troops that it has illegally deployed in Syria. Erdogan reiterated Ankara's objection to the support that the US gives Kurdish militias in northern Syria, which are perceived as a major security threat by the Turkish government.Putin's remarks on the situation in Syria tilted towards humanitarian aspects and the necessity to reconstruct the country. He said that many people who had fled violence in Syria to other nations may now return to their homes."Conditions have been made in Syria to take in up to a million of refugees." he said.The Russian president argued that, if as many Syrians as possible get a chance to return to peaceful lives, it would give an impetus to a political resolution of the conflict between the Syrian government and the so-called "moderate opposition."Russia, Turkey and Iran are seeking to end violence in Syria and facilitate negotiations between its government and opposition groups, which agree to cease hostilities and seek a political transition for their country.