A nine-year-old boy in Denver, Colorado, has killed himself less than a week into his fourth schoolyear after he came out as gay to his class. The mother says the boy faced a torrent of abuse, including being told to end his life.Jamel Myles died by hanging around 11 p.m. on Thursday last week, The Denver County Coroner's Office confirmed on Monday. The boy was a fourth-grade student of Joe Shoemaker Elementary School and had just started a new school year.The boy's bereft mother, Leia Pierce, told KDVR-TV that nine-year-old Myles had confided in her during the summer break,Pierce said the boy's confession took her completely by surprise."And he looked so scared when he told me. He was like, 'Mom I'm gay.' And I thought he was playing, so I looked back because I was driving, and he was all curled up, so scared," she said, adding thatWhile the mother says that she was supportive of her child's decision, she said it was his classmates' hostility and bullying that made Myles take his own life"Four days is all it took at school. I could just imagine what they said to him," she said, adding that tPierce believes that those who allegedly bullied her son to the point he could not take it anymore should be held accountable for their actions."We should have accountability for bullying. I think the child should. Because the child knows it's wrong."The accountability should also lie with the offending children's parents, as they are "either teaching them to be like that or they're treating them like that," Pierce insists.The news of Myles' suicide sent shockwaves across the community, prompting the school district to dispatch crisis teams consisting of psychologists and social workers to the school on Monday. A hotline for parents has been established in connection with the incident, that is being investigated by police as suicide. Denver Public Schools spokesman Will Jones said that the fourth and fifth-grade teachers were instructed to get in touch with all the families of their students by Monday evening, vowing to provide extra support if needed.