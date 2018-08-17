Japan has never had a communist government.

The US victory over "communist Japan" serves as ironclad proof of America's greatness, Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt has argued, laying waste to highly un-American utterances made by New York governor Andrew Cuomo.The Fox & Friends co-host made her astute observation after Cuomo suggested earlier this week that the US "was never that great," apparently in an attempt to de-bunk President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" mantra.Overcome by patriotic fervour, Earhardt took to the airwaves on Thursday to set the record straight, dropping a devastating atomic word-bomb on the misinformed Democratic governor."You know, we defeated communist Japan, radical Islamists. We ask our men and women to go overseas to fight for our country and sacrifice so much for our country so we can be the land of the free, the land of the brave," the host said.She continued her merciless assault on Cuomo's knavish drivel:Yes, we have our faults, but because of this country our world is definitely a better place. We are great."In a noble attempt to salvage her train-wreck monologue, co-host Steve Doocy delicately corrected Earhardt's fact-deficient proselytizing."Yep, [we defeated] communism and Japan, and so many other things, as well," Doocy said.