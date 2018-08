© William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

Self-described "Democratic socialist" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been making the rounds on liberal media ever since her surprising win over top Democratic incumbent Joseph Crowley in New York's 14th congressional district.Her statements have been repeatedly fact checked by right-leaning news outlets, but now the left-leaning Washington Post is following Politifact to debunk many of her common claims . The Post doesn't use its standard "Pinocchios" rating scale when doing a round up like this, but it still takes Ocasio-Cortez to task for her claims.For example, the 28-year-old former bartender claimed on PBS's "Firing Line" that "Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs," and "Unemployment is low because people are working 60, 70, 80 hours a week and can barely feed their family."The Post's Glenn Kessler called her first claim "poppycock."As to the second part of her claim, Kessler pointed out that 58% of the people working two jobs have a full-time and part-time job and only 6% have two full-time jobs. He wrote this "calls into question her claim that people are working '60, 70, 80 hours a week.'" The average private employee works 35 hours per week.Kessler also had to debunk Ocasio-Cortez's claim that the Medicare-for-all-plan she and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Socialist-VT) support would reduce healthcare costs over 10 years. Luckily for Kessler, the Post had already given the claim three Pinocchios when another Democratic candidate said it earlier. Basically, Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats are using an assumption from a study, but the study's author called it unrealistic, and said the plan would increase government health expenditures by $32.6 trillion over two years.Finally, Kessler knocked Ocasio-Cortez for claiming, "The reason that the Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act is because they ruled that each of these monthly payments that everyday American make is a tax. And so, while it may not seem like we pay that tax on April 15th, we pay it every single month or we do pay at tax season if we don't buy, you know, these plans off of the exchange."Kessler said Ocasio-Cortez did not appear to understand "policy nuances.""In the 5-4 opinion written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., the Affordable Care Act was deemed to be an appropriate exercise of the government's taxing power," Kessler wrote. "But Roberts was not referring to the monthly premium payments, as Ocasio-Cortez claims. Instead, Roberts was referring to the individual mandate to buy insurance ­ - and the requirement to pay an annual penalty when filing a tax return if one did not buy health insurance."Kessler further noted that the Obama administration claimed the mandate was not a tax while passing the law.