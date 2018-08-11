© Wikimedia / Flickr / Wikipedia



Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has declined Ben Shapiro's challenge to debate him for $10,000, likening the conservative host's offer to catcalling."Just like catcalling, I don't owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Thursday. "And also like catcalling, for some reason they feel entitled to one."Shapiro responded, denying his offer to debate had 'bad intentions.' "Slandering someone as a sexist catcaller without reason or evidence does demonstrate cowardice and bad intent, however," he said.The conservative host referenced Ocasio-Cortez's comments that Republicans aren't willing to debate, and said he wanted to ask her to "name an industry you would not nationalize; which ones should the government not run and why?""Alright, can she name any of them?" he added.Ocasio-Cortez is running to represent New York's 14th Congressional District on a social-democratic platform which includes calling for Medicare for all, tuition-free public college education, and an end to the use of fossil fuels.She beat veteran Representative Joe Crowley (D-NY) in the primary, prompting the Democratic National Committee's Tom Perez to describe the former Bernie Sanders campaign organizer as "the future" of the Democratic party.Shapiro is a staunch right-winger and critic of democratic socialism whose Daily Wire website is owned by fossil fuel billionaires the Dan and Farris Wilks. He has written a book called, How to Debate Leftists and Destroy Them.