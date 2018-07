© Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Democratic socialist and Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may rail against the evils of capitalism in her stump speeches, but her campaign, it seems, has been happily cashing checks from big banks and Wall Street private equity firms. According to Open Secrets , Ocasio-Cortez's top donors are "Justice Democrats" - a Democratic socialist national organization - and the Soros-funded activist arm, MoveOn.org. But among her top ten donors are "big bank," J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., and Elevation Partners, " an American private equity firm that invests in intellectual property and media and entertainment companies."In fairness to Ocasio-Cortez, taking money from potential political opponents is common among ideological "socialists" within the Democratic Party.