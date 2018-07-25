Puppet Masters
Hypocritical democratic socialist Ocasio-Cortez counts big bank, private equity firm among top donors
Emily Zanotti
The Daily WIre
Mon, 23 Jul 2018 00:01 UTC
According to Open Secrets, Ocasio-Cortez's top donors are "Justice Democrats" - a Democratic socialist national organization - and the Soros-funded activist arm, MoveOn.org. But among her top ten donors are "big bank," J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., and Elevation Partners, "an American private equity firm that invests in intellectual property and media and entertainment companies."
In fairness to Ocasio-Cortez, taking money from potential political opponents is common among ideological "socialists" within the Democratic Party.
Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) regularly cashes checks from corporations like AT&T and Comcast, newly-minted "Democratic socialist" and anti-ICE activist, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) counts Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, the Blackstone Group, and even pharmaceutical giant Pfizer among her choice contributors. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took money from Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Boeing, Amazon and health care giant Kaiser Permanente.
