Insurgent Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to take her budding political career all the way to The White House, her mother told The Post on Wednesday."Her aspiration is to be the president," Blanca Ocasio-Cortez, 55, said at the candidate's childhood home in the Bronx.Blanca, a secretary for a school in Florida, spent a few days campaigning with her daughter. She said Ocasio-Cortez's upset victory over Congressman Joe Crowley was like "fighting Goliath.""It's just incredible," the proud mom said. "I believe she would do it but so soon - it was shocking."Blanca discussed how the family struggled to make ends meet and explained her 28-year-old daughter's appeal as a candidate."She is fighting for our community," Blanca said."We can relate to that. We are working class. We did struggle. We know what struggle means."Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a favorite to beat Republican candidate Anthony Pappas in November.