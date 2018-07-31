His satire is often a perfect example of what impeccable progressives like Baron Cohen are forever accusing conservatives of doing: punching downSacha Baron Cohen's latest series Who Is America? isn't funny. But then, nor was his terrible 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby. Nor was his rubbish 2012 film The Dictator. Nor, let's be honest, were his classic original characters Borat, Brüno or even Ali G.Obviously, they had their moments: the 'mankini' - that bizarre, electric green, giant-thong-like swim wear worn by Borat; the classic late-Nineties catchphrase 'Is it because I is black?' And sure it must have taken some nerve - even in character - to explain to a clearly impatient and unimpressed Donald Trump his business plan for some anti-drip ice-cream gloves.But how often, even at his best, does Baron Cohen ever make you laugh?I remember first feeling this when in 2006 I went to see his breakout movie Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. I like Borat as a character: his appalling, ill-cut suit; ridiculous moustache; the insinuating silliness and innocent bonhomie which allows him to say the most dreadful things (such as his jaunty traditional folk song 'Throw the Jew down the well'). What troubles me is the misuse to which Baron Cohen puts his considerable acting skills, his quick brain and his undoubted ballsiness.That scene, for example, where Borat is entertained by a dining society in the Old South and rewards his hosts' hospitality by bringing along an uninvited black prostitute.Fast forward 12 years to the present and the thin joke has worn threadbare. Sure he has bagged a few high-ish profile victims - Sarah Palin, Bernie Sanders - though without scoring any palpable hits. Sanders, for example, mainly just sits there with strained politeness while Baron Cohen rambles on in character as a crazy, Trumpista conspiracy-theory type. You admire the mechanics: the persuasive skills of the production team that arranged the interviews; the prosthetics and make-up used to transform Baron Cohen into his various characters; his acting and ad libbing on camera. But to what end?