Spencer, a Republican, initially refused to resign after the segment aired, which features him baring his buttocks, shouting the n-word, and doing a terrible impression of a Chinese tourist. He changed his tune on Tuesday after harsh rebuke, with a terse resignation letter which reads: "This email/letter is to serve as an official resignation notice to your office that I will be resigning my post effective July 31, 2018."
Spencer appeared in a segment in which Cohen portrays an Israeli military expert who is making a video about how to mount a personal defense against potential terrorists. In one scene Cohen's character urges Spencer to draw attention to an unfolding attack.
The lawmaker responds by shouting the n-word.
In another, Cohen says that Muslim extremists are religiously repulsed by human buttocks. He persuades Spencer to fend off an attacker by charging at him backwards ― he shouts "USA!" and "America!" ― with his bare bottom exposed. -NBC News
Cohen is known for pranking various public figures with his "Ali G" character, including Donald Trump. After about a minute, Trump realized something was wrong and walked off.
Of course, that wasn't the first time Trump walked out of an interview...
Comment: Conservatives are irate at Cohen's latest antics. They should grow a pair and get over it. Whatever you think of Cohen, he's effective at getting morons to reveal just how moronic they actually are. And Spencer isn't the only one who reveals just how tone-deaf he really is. Compare his behavior with Trump's above. Trump can actually spot BS. Cohen is so over the top that you have to be a special kind of stupid to get taken in by him, and thankfully for Cohen and his admirers, that's a special kind of stupid that is overrepresented among U.S. legislators. Even worse than the fact that Spencer seemingly believed showing his buttocks, shouting America, and pretending to be a Chinese tourist would actually work on real terrorists is the fact that he didn't see anything off about his behavior after the fact. He has the mentality of an 8-year-old, and a not very bright or mature 8-year-old at that.
At least Joe Walsh responded with at least a bit of self-reflection: